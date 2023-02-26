Auburn Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe had another big game in the Wildcats' blowout of Auburn on Saturday. [JAMES CRISP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 James Crisp

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Antonio Reeves scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half when Kentucky pulled away to beat Auburn 86-54 on Saturday for the Wildcats' 20th win.

