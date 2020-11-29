TUSCALOOSA — Bo Nix understands the Iron Bowl rivalry as well as anyone in Auburn football's locker room. He grew up a part of it, his dad being a former Tigers player and all.
The sophomore quarterback described it as a game that carries over. “There are a lot of kids going to school on Monday who are going to have to put up with a lot of crap whichever way it goes,” he said last week. Gus Malzahn, who has coached in 11 now, said he thinks about it “365 days a year.”
That’s why Saturday’s 42-13 loss to No. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium might be tougher to overcome than usual because Auburn doesn’t have time to dwell on it.
The Iron Bowl is normally the Tigers’ final game of the regular season. If they’re fortunate, like they were in 2013 and 2017, they get to play in the SEC championship game the following Saturday. But more often than not, they have time to celebrate a victory or fully digest a loss before a bowl game.
In this pandemic-altered year, they have neither. No. 22 Auburn (5-3) has two regular-season games remaining, the first being next Saturday against No. 5 Texas A&M.
“That's what we talked about in the locker room. I mean, you gotta be big boys. You got to take it like a man. They got after us. They whipped us. But we've got two games left,” Malzahn said. “We'll need to rebound.”
The Tigers have done that once before this season, after they lost games at Georgia and South Carolina in the span of three weeks. The second of those defeats, painful as it was, was close and competitive enough that it actually proved to be valuable — it taught Chad Morris and the offense what its identity should be. The result was a three-game winning streak against Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee.
Taking the positives out of Saturday’s loss will be more difficult, though. If not for Nix’s rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the loss would have been the most lopsided of Malzahn’s eight-year tenure as coach.
The thing that made Auburn’s offense so effective an efficient during that three-game winning streak — its rushing attack — was stymied at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tank Bigsby, playing at less than 100% due to a hip injury suffered against Tennessee and running behind an offensive line that started without injured left tackle Alec Jackson and finished without starting right tackle Brodarious Hamm, mustered just 39 yards on 11 carries.
As a whole, Auburn ran for only 120 yards on 42 carries, with more than half of those coming in the fourth quarter once the game was already well out of reach. The team’s 2.9 yards per carry mark broke a streak of five straight game above 4.3.
“When we run the football, we're a good offense,” Malzahn said. “We weren't able to do that consistently, and that was tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.