Donovan Kaufman committed to play for coach Derek Mason coming out of high school, and he hasn't backed off that pledge.
The former Vanderbilt safety announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Auburn, where the former Commodores coach is entering his first season as defensive coordinator on Bryan Harsin's staff.
The redshirt freshman has four seasons of eligibility remaining and brings with him built-in knowledge of Mason's defensive scheme.
Kaufman, a former three-star recruit from New Orleans, appeared in only two games for Vanderbilt last year before a medical issue sidelined him for the remainder of his debut season.
The 5-foot-10, 197-pound defensive back started both games he did play in, totaling 15 tackles and a pass breakup. He also averaged 27.4 yards per kick return.
“Donovan Kaufman was a guy we were going to have trouble keeping off of the field (as a freshman),” Mason told reporters last year. “He knows how to play the game. He has a true feel for how to play defense, how to play with the ball in his hand."
Kaufman is the fifth transfer to commit to the Tigers this offseason, with all of them playing defense. That list also includes Northwestern pass rusher Eku Leota, West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair and Southeast Missouri State defensive back Bydarrius Knighten.
Landing Kaufman and Knighten in the last week adds needed depth to a safety and nickelback group that also includes Nehemiah Pritchett, Smoke Monday, Ladarius Tennison, Zion Puckett, walk-on Trey Elston and true freshmen Ahmari Harvey, Cayden Bridges and Juwon Gaston.
Kaufman's immediate eligibility will depend on whether the SEC changes its policy regarding intraconference transfers, which it is reportedly set to discuss next month.
