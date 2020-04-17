AUBURN — Jalen Green will not be teammates with Sharife Cooper or Devan Cambridge next season.
But he could potentially face off against the likes of Jared Harper or Bryce Brown.
The five-star shooting guard, ranked the No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, announced Thursday that he will pass on playing college basketball for finalists Auburn and Memphis and instead turn pro.
Green will follow the NBA G League Professional Path, which is "for elite athletes who would like to develop their skills as a professional basketball player before they are eligible to enter the NBA draft." The Fresno, California, native is not eligible to declare until 2021, when many believe he could be the No. 1 overall pick.
Green told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that, if he had gone to college, he would have gone to Memphis.
So what does this mean for Auburn? A commitment from Green would have given coach Bruce Pearl and his staff the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in the country. Had he signed, he would have become the highest-ranked recruit in program history.
There's no doubt that the 6-foot-5, 170-pound shooting guard would have made the Tigers better next season. Green is an elite talent, a three-level, NBA-ready scorer who averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior on a Prolific Prep team that went 31-3. He and Cooper would have been a dynamic pairing in the backcourt.
But it's not as if Auburn will lack for talent without Green, even if it does have to replace seniors J'Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore and Austin Wiley, as well as standout freshman Isaac Okoro, a projected lottery pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
The Tigers are slated to return seven players, including five high-upside sophomores who were part of a 2019 recruiting class that ranked 20th nationally and fourth in the SEC. None of those players averaged averaged more than 4.2 points or 13.2 minutes per game, but they flashed plenty of upside.
And even though Green went in a different direction, Auburn's four-player 2020 class still ranks seventh nationally — Cooper, a five-star point guard ranked No. 19 in the class, has already signed, as have three-star power forward Chris Moore and shooting guard Justin Powell. JT Thor, a four-star power forward ranked No. 51, committed on Sunday.
Auburn's revised depth chart consists of only 11 scholarship players, which leaves Pearl and his staff two more scholarships to work with to fill out their 2020-21 roster.
Auburn is one of five finalists for five-star Austin, Texas, power forward Greg Brown, who is expected to choose between the Tigers, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and Texas on April 24. Three-star Saint James, New York, center Josh Gray placed Auburn in his top seven on Wednesday. Most of the nation's top-100 recruits are already committed, but a host of others remain available, and the signing period has been extended into August.
"If we’re able to finish this recruiting with the right couple of pieces, this team still will be competitive next year,” Pearl said on the Tiger Talk radio show last week, before Thor committed and Green turned pro.
“I think of the six freshmen I’m going to sign, I’d say five of them could be seeing real playing time. So we could have the youngest roster in the SEC next year," Pearl said. "That would be what my anticipation would be. The result? I think there would be nights we are playing really good basketball and I think there will be nights when a young team is playing pretty inconsistent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.