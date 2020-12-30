After a slow start to the season, with two losses in three games on the road in Florida, a young Auburn men's basketball team found its rhythm.
The Tigers have won five straight games since the start of the month. Last Tuesday’s win over Appalachian State brought the program’s record to 53-7 in nonconference play over the past five seasons, a mark that leads that SEC.
But tonight, the real tests begin: Auburn (6-2) hosts Arkansas (8-0) at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 to open SEC play.
“Arkansas will finish in the top five of our league. So, it’ll be a really good, you know, a real step up for us,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “ … The question is, are we old enough to be able to handle the pressure that Arkansas will put on us?”
There are reasons to like Auburn’s chances to do that. But there are also some areas where it could use some improvement, too. Here is a look at three of each before the meat of the schedule begins Wednesday:
--
Things to like
• The performance of Auburn’s Big Three
Pearl said at the start of the season that he liked all his players but wanted to see the cream rise to the top. Justin Powell, Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams certainly have.
Powell has been a breakout star as a freshman, leading the team with 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Flanigan is just behind at 13.8 points per game and is shooting 39% from 3-point range, which is 24.7% better than last season. Williams picked up where he left off late last season averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
• Depth and bench play
Even after losing reserve guard Tyrell Jones to South Alabama on Tuesday, the Tigers will rotate deep and could get back to 11 if the NCAA ever makes a decision about Sharife Cooper’s eligibility. Auburn ranks 52nd nationally and third in the SEC in bench minutes. That group provides both scoring (more than 20 points per game) and energy.
• A potentially stifling defense
This was an area of concern at the start of the season, when the Tigers surrendered 90 or more points in back-to-back games against Saint Joseph’s and No. 1 Gonzaga. Over their last three games, though, they have held opponents to 63, 41 and 53 points, respectively. The last two, Troy and Appalachian State, shot worse than 33%. Of course, the level of competition is about to get much tougher.
--
Areas to improve
• 3-point shooting
Auburn is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc through eight games. That’s 1.9% better than last season but still only eighth in the SEC an 183rd nationally. Pearl said it would be unfair to expect the entire team to start shooting better as opposing defenses improve, but getting more efficiency from Jamal Johnson and Devan Cambridge would help – after shooting 38.6% and 34.2% last season, they’re down to 29.5% and 22.2% this season, respectively.
• Free-throw percentage
Auburn gets to the free throw line nearly 23 times per game, but it ranks 303rd nationally shooting just 61%. That’s 6.4% worse than last season. Only three players — Powell, Flanigan and JT Thor — shoot better than 62%.
• Assist-to-turnover ratio and getting the ball inside
Auburn has gotten better. After recording more turnovers than assists in four of its first five games — likely the result of having two players who didn’t expect to play point guard running the offense — it has 45 assists to 40 turnovers over its past three games. But it still ranks 10th in the SEC. One thing that might help — finding a way to establish Babatunde Akingbola and Dylan Cardwell inside. Auburn’s centers are shooting 58.8% from the floor but are averaging less than five shot attempts per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.