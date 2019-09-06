AUBURN — Bo Nix was already a big name in Auburn. He’s not just any true freshman quarterback. He’s the five-star, two-time state championship-winning, Mr. Football-earning son of former Tigers quarterback Patrick Nix.
But with one throw Saturday, he became a national name, too.
Nearly 7 million people tuned in to the ABC broadcast of Auburn’s 27-21 victory over Oregon, and most of them probable stuck around to watch the young Nix pencil himself into Auburn lore with his game-winning 26-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Seth Williams in the closing seconds.
The touchdown pass made him a hero, but even with it, the final numbers from his debut are not particularly noteworthy: 13 of 31 passing (41.9 percent), 177 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, seven carries, 42 yards, one sack.
“There’s a lot of things that he knows that he can be better than he was the first game,” head coach Gus Malzahn said in advance of Saturday’s home opener against Tulane (6:30 p.m., ESPN2). “We all expect improvement.”
There are ways the rest of Auburn’s offense can help its quarterback going forward, too. Nix left the pocket on 16 of his 35 dropbacks Saturday — seven because of designed bootlegs and nine because pressure from Oregon’s defense forced him to. That led the Tigers to max protect more, which gave Nix fewer targets downfield.
Nix finished the game 3 of 12 (25 percent) for 30 yards and one of those two interceptions on throws made outside the pocket. He also turned two designed bootlegs into carries of 6 and 3 yards — the latter being his fourth-down plunge that kept the game-winning drive alive.
His most impressive passes were the two touchdowns.
The first, which came during the latter half of the third quarter, was simply a heads-up play. Oregon’s defense was scrambling after Eli Stove’s 36-yard run down to the 11-yard line on a sweep and, in the commotion, linebacker Troy Dye ran off, leaving only 10 men on the field. Nix saw that cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. was going to be late getting over to the uncovered Stove, so he alertly snapped the ball and threw it out to the junior wide receiver, who broke a tackle and ran into the end zone.
“I didn’t even get the play. I was still waiting on the play and he just looked at me. He snapped and he just threw it. It was crazy,” Stove said. “It kinda surprised me at the moment, but then again he’s a smart quarterback, so I know it’s just something he does.”
The second touchdown play was impressive because of the faith Malzahn had in his rookie quarterback to call it despite the fact that there were only 16 seconds remaining. Auburn was already in position to allow Anders Carlson to attempt what would have been a 43-yard game-winning field goal.
Nix had four targets on the play — Williams and Sal Cannella deep down the field, and Stove and John Samuel Shenker on short out routes. The quarterback had two options — throw to Williams or Cannella at the goal line, or Stove or Shenker by the boundary. The Tigers had no timeouts left, so a throw in bounds short of the first-down marker (it was first-and-10) that would have kept the clock running was not an option.
There was good protection in the pocket, thanks in part to running back JaTarvious Whitlow picking up a free blitzer. Williams found a hole in Oregon’s defense after Graham bit on the short out Stove was running. Nix put the ball exactly where he needed to so the 6-foot-3 sophomore receiver could go up and get it over safety Verone McKinley III. The only imperfection was a slight juggle of the football.
“Seth actually told me that he lost track of the ball while it was up in the air, which is kind of scary. He lost it in the light or something,” Nix said on SportsCenter. “But thank goodness he caught it.”
