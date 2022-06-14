CORVALLIS, Ore. — Auburn's Blake Burkhalter retired the final eight Oregon State batters, and the Tigers — with Monday's 4-3 win over the Beavers — are headed back to Omaha.
The Tigers (42-20) clinched their second College World Series berth in the last three NCAA tournaments and will play Ole Miss on Saturday night.
The CWS, which begins Friday in Omaha, Nebraska, was already going to have a decidedly Southeastern Conference flavor.
Half of the eight-team field will hail from the SEC with two others scheduled to join the league in the near future.
Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M clinched berths over the weekend before Auburn joined them with Monday's win.
Future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas will also be there.
And the field won't include No. 1 overall seed Tennessee.
The others that will be on hand: Notre Dame, which vanquished Tennessee 7-3 on Sunday, and Stanford, which beat UConn 10-5 on Monday in Game 3 of their super regional.
"We've known all year how good we can be, the potential of this team," Arkansas senior Brady Slavens said after Sunday's 4-3 win at North Carolina.
"We're clicking at the right time, and I'm so happy we get to go to Omaha."
On Monday, the Tigers led 4-1 before Oregon State's Justin Boyd hit a two-run home run with none out in the seventh. The Beavers (48-18) had the potential tying run on base with one out in the seventh when Auburn called on Burkhalter.
Burkhalter struck out five of the eight batters he faced, allowing just one ball to get out of the infield.
Sonny DiChiara hit a two-run home run in the third to give Auburn a 2-0 lead and scored in a two-run sixth that made it 4-1.
The SEC has had at least one team in Omaha for every CWS since 1992. And the league has had at least three teams in the field for a fifth straight CWS.
The SEC has had six teams make the CWS final series in the last four tournaments. Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt in last year's finals, while Tennessee was in the CWS field.
This year, the Volunteers were favored to be in the group but lost to Notre Dame. The No. 1 overall seed hasn't won a national championship since Miami in 1999, the first year of the current format.
"Notre Dame will get to Omaha and enjoy that and probably do some damage. It's a really tough group,” Vols coach Tony Vitello said. “What needs to stick with our guys, once time passes ... What do they say? Time heals all wounds?
"I don't know who ‘they’ are, because sometimes those take a long time.”
