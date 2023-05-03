AUBURN — T.J. Finley's departure makes Robby Ashford the apparent frontrunner as Auburn's quarterback.
With Finley announcing on social media Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal, Ashford could be the No. 1 guy heading into the summer for coach Hugh Freeze.
Redshirt freshman Holden Geriner was also a candidate during Auburn's recent spring drills, though the Tigers could still hope to land a transfer of their own.
“The interesting thing will be their response to the competition that has been created that will continue to go on,” Freeze said before Auburn's A-Day spring game last month. "And being the quarterback to me at an SEC school, at a place like Auburn, carries a lot of weight to it. And that weight doesn’t end when spring practice 15 is over.
"How does that go through summer, what does that look like in the leadership of this team?" Freeze said. "That will all play into ultimately who gets that first nod. It will be interesting to see how all respond to that.”
This offseason, Auburn pursued two transfer candidates. Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall stayed put, while North Carolina's Devin Leary picked Kentucky.
“We absolutely are going to look at every scenario that becomes an option," Freeze said last month. "We’ll go down and look at, is that best for this program. And that’s ultimately what we have to do, is what’s best for the program.”
Ashford will be a sophomore and threw for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns, plus ran for 709 yards and seven scores last year. He began last season No. 2 on the depth chart behind Finley, who suffered an early season-ending injury.
Finley is set to graduate from Auburn, so he'll go to another school as a graduate transfer.
"The memories created here will never be forgotten," Finley said on social media. "Thank you for an amazing two years."
Finley will be going to the third college of his career.
He began at LSU where he started five games as a true freshman in 2020 and threw for 941 yards and five touchdowns. Finley transferred to Auburn at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
He played in 13 games with six starts over two years with the Tigers. Finley finished with 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns on 103-of-181 passing.
Last year, he played in just four games due to a shoulder injury, while Auburn's passing offense floundered. The Tigers finished with the worst passing numbers in the Southeastern Conference, averaging 173 yards per game.
