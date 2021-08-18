Lay of the land
After winning their first Class 7A region championship, the Austin Black Bears are entering this season with a young and inexperienced team. They have two returning starters on offense and four on defense.
Austin (8-3, 6-1) lost a ton of talent. The list of the players who graduated includes first-team All-State wide receiver Tre Shackelford, second-team All-State running back Jevon Jackson and honorable mention selections defensive back Jaden Baker, quarterback Quincy Crittendon and linebacker Ronald Fletcher.
There’s no lack of candidates for playing time. The senior class has 18 players. The junior class has 32 and there are 38 sophomores. The freshmen class also numbers in the 30s.
Head coach
Jeremy Perkins is beginning his 12th season at Austin. The former Thompson and Hoover assistant is the winningest football coach in Austin history with a 79-47 record. The Black Bears have made six consecutive trips to the playoffs.
Last season
After winning their first four games, the Black Bears lost 21-14 at Sparkman. Following an open week, they won four more before losing 31-22 to Mountain Brook. The season ended with a 41-28 loss to Oak Mountain in the first round of the playoffs.
The Black Bears averaged scoring 37.5 points a game while allowing 19.7 points. Austin scored less than 22 points in just one game, the loss to Sparkman. The Black Bears set a school record with a 64-point margin in a 67-3 victory over Decatur.
Last three seasons
Austin has gone 22-11 with a 16-5 region record in three seasons in Class 7A. The Black Bears are 0-3 in playoff games.
Words to grow on
“There are a lot of unknowns going into Game 1,” Perkins said. “We have spent more time than usual on the fundamentals and basics of the game. It’s a big learning experience.”
Quarterback
Senior Gage Palmer (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) and junior DeAir Young (5-6, 150) are competing for the starting position. Regardless who starts the game, both should see plenty of playing time.
“Both are athletic and run really well,” Perkins said. “Gage has the stronger arm and can make every throw.
“DeAir is a little smaller and his arm strength needs to improve, but he does have a knack for making good decisions.”
Offense
The Black Bears have just two starters returning. One is senior Amari Pointer (5-9, 278) in the offensive line. The other is junior Braylin Boulden at H-back.
An injury has sidelined Boulden for at least the start of the season. Jeremiah Burgess, who is a returning starter on defense, is moving to H-back while Boulden is out.
Other than Pointer, the offensive line lacks experience, but it won’t lack for size. Last year’s line was one of the smallest at Austin in recent years. This season’s line goes in the other direction.
Senior RJ Austin (5-11, 278) is one of the strongest players on the team. Perkins said juniors Jalen Verser (6-1, 296), Payson Hubbard (6-0, 285), Wyatt Albrecht (5-11, 215) and Quade McAfee (6-3, 320) all have a lot of potential. Sophomore Julian Gali (5-7, 250) is expected to press for playing time.
“We have 10 or 11 kids in competition for playing time in the line,” Perkins said. “Our two-deep in the line will only have two seniors.”
Senior Tyler Cooper leads the list of players expected to contribute at running back and receiver. Cooper has the most experience. Junior Martel Munday is an up and coming talent along with junior Braeden Young. The receiving group is headed by senior Keilan Williams, sophomore Maurice Jones and junior Jadyn Maclin.
Defense
The move of Burgess to offense leaves the Black Bears with three returning senior starters on defense. They are lineman Jacob Wiley, linebacker Zmari Bell and cornerback Tra Stover.
Joining Wiley in the defensive line is expected to be juniors Jaidon Jamison (6-2, 247) and Jeremiah Ayers (6-1, 225). Senior Mantez Thompson and sophomore Achilles Woods add depth.
Bell calls the signals for the group from his inside linebacker position. Joining him at inside linebacker is junior Druce Clarke. The group at outside linebacker is led by juniors Mykael Burton, LaJaylan Fletcher and sophomore Solomon Lyle.
Stover (6-2, 190) has offers from several DI schools, including Marshall, North Alabama, Austin Peay, Troy, South Alabama and Gardner-Webb. Joining Stover in the defensive backfield are seniors Caleb Beard and James Mitchell.
Must-see games
The Black Bears open the season at home vs. Hartselle and then on the road at Ogle Stadium vs. Decatur. Hartselle leads the series (30-23-1), but Austin has won five of the last six meetings. Decatur leads the series (36-22-0), but Austin has won the last six meetings.
Final word
“We are going to have some growing pains, but as we gain experience I expect this team to really improve,” Perkins said. “We are excited to see how much this team improves from start to finish.”
