HATTON — Jairo Lopez is a man of high standards.
At the 2020 state cross country meet Lopez felt didn't have his best race.
That doesn't mean it wasn't good. Lopez finished fifth overall in Class 1A-2A and helped the Hatton boys win the class 1A-2A state championship.
Lopez’s performance at the state meet to finish a strong senior season netted him the 2020 Decatur Daily boys runner of the year honor.
"It feels amazing," Lopez said. "From someone who started out in seventh grade and has been slowly building myself up, this feels good."
Lopez has been running for the Hornets for six years. He joins a line of successful boys cross-country runners from Hatton that also were named runner of the year. That list includes Joel Berryman (2003), Jade Brackin (2009) and Kagen Sutton (2017).
"There's been a lot of good runners come through here. And they were probably more deserving than me," Lopez said. "But to join them as the next in a long line of runners, it's an honor."
Lopez finished the year as the Hornets' top runner in all but one race. He had seven top five finishes, was the top performer at the Brooks Invitational 1A-4A race and was also an All-State runner.
But it was his work at the state meet that helped lead the Hornets to their first state championship since 2012 and their sixth overall.
Frustration had built for Lopez and the Hornets in recent years with several close calls, but finally obtaining the coveted blue map made it all worth it
"It had been a while since we had won one. Coming up short in recent years had made it even more tough," he said. "But when we won the championship, looking back at all of the hard work we had done to get there, it was an unbelievable feeling."
Now with another championship in the Hornets' trophy case, Lopez's name will forever be etched in Hatton lore.
"There were a lot of people that helped me get here and I definitely wouldn't be here without my team," he said. "I feel like I tried to set a good example and hopefully I’ve set the guys that are coming up to have just as much success."
