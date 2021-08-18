Lay of the land
The Matt Plunkett era begins at Brewer. The Arab graduate replaces Geoff Walters who left after six seasons and a 17-44 record.
The high point during Walters’ tenure was an 8-3 record in 2018 with a trip to the Class 5A playoffs. That was Brewer’s first trip to the playoffs since 1999. It was the program’s most wins since going 8-3 in 1983 under coach Ken Shelton.
The Patriots are competing again Class 5A, Region 8 with Russellville, East Limestone, Mae Jemison, Lawrence County, Ardmore and Lee-Huntsville.
---
Head coach
This is Plunkett’s fourth stop in his Alabama coaching career. After coaching in Texas, Plunkett returned to his home state in 2013 to be head coach at Gardendale for five years with a 37-22 record and four trips to the playoffs.
In 2018, Plunkett moved to Cullman to replace longtime head coach Mark Britton. The Bearcats went 3-7 and Plunkett was replaced with former Arab coach Oscar Glasscock.
Plunkett then took over at Locust Fork and went 11-10 in two years with a playoff appearance in 2019. In eight seasons as a head coach, he’s 51-39 with five trips to the playoffs. His only losing season was the one at Cullman.
---
Last season
Brewer finished 0-10. The Patriots averaged just 10.3 points a game, were shut out three times and held to single digits in three other games. They allowed 43.6 points a game.
It was the eighth 0-10 season in Brewer’s 49 seasons of football. The program has had just 10 winning seasons.
---
Last three seasons
The Patriots are 11-20 over the last three years. That includes the 8-3 playoff season in 2018.
---
Words to grow on
“Having grown up near here at Joppa and having played at Arab, I know about the history of Brewer football,” Plunkett said. “I still feel the sky’s the limit and I’m fired up to be here.”
---
Quarterback
Junior Caden Childers and sophomore DJ Burney are expected to take turns leading the Patriots’ multi-spread attack. Childers may have the advantage throwing the ball. Burney adds an explosive element to the attack with his speed.
---
Offense
Micah Steffen (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) could be a difference maker at receiver. Senior Lee Murray and freshman Walker Latham are other receiving targets. Senior Gonzalo Ramirez brings experience at running back. Junior Kaleb Hall is expected to be a leader in the offensive line.
---
Defense
With a roster that numbers in the 40s, many of the Patriots are going to be expected to play both ways. Junior Cutter Eidson is being counted on at inside linebacker. The same is true for Andres Avila at defensive back.
---
Must-see games
The Patriots open with two county rivals. They host Danville on Aug. 20 and visit Priceville on Aug. 27. The first region contest is at home against Ardmore. Both Danville and Ardmore have new head coaches.
Game No. 4 will be a big test at home against defending region champion Russellville on Sept. 10. Four of the last six games are road trips.
“It’s really important for us to get off to a good start,” Plunkett said.
---
Final word
“This is about the kids having a great experience playing high school football,” Plunkett said. “I want the players on this team to come back here in 20 years and talk about how they changed the culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.