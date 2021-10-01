FLORENCE — Cam Watson always believed he was a Division I football player, even if it took a while for others to notice.
Watson wasn’t highly recruited coming out of St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Mississippi. So the now-6-foot-1, 315-pound offensive lineman opted for a two-season stint at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
It led him to North Alabama. And two years later, Watson has become a valuable and versatile piece of the Lions' offensive line.
“(Newton is) yes sir, no sir,” offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Zach Lisko said. “He’s nasty. He’s athletic. But you don’t look at him and say he’s a Division I tackle. His athleticism has allowed us to move him around to try and get the best five guys on the field.
“He’s been very selfless. I put him in situations that might not be best for Cam, but are best for UNA, and he hasn’t complained one time.”
Watson has certainly been in a variety of situations. Four games into the season, the junior has already played three different spots up front.
Watson started the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana at left guard before moving to right tackle after UNA’s third drive. He stayed at right tackle against Chattanooga and the first four drives at Jacksonville State before jumping to left tackle when Connor Robbins got hurt.
Last week at Nicholls State, he started at left tackle again.
Now, Watson will jump back to the other side of the line. He’s slated to start at right tackle Saturday against Campbell in UNA’s Big South opener.
“It can be challenging because for every step is different for every guard and every tackle,” Watson said. “That’s why you have to practice hard. You gotta stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. It becomes muscle memory.”
Watson can even fill in at center if needed. During the spring, while A.J. Vang was recovering from a wrist injury, Watson was the man in the middle, snapping to the quarterback and making protection calls.
It’s something Lisko tries to have his offensive linemen do. Throughout a week of practice, he makes sure each one knows all five of the starting assignments.
But each position switch also requires a little bit of a different mentality just as much as the technique changes. Guards and centers don’t operate the same as tackles.
“The interior linemen, the reason they’re usually a little smaller in size is when you line up and you take a step, you’re right in each other’s face,” Watson said. “It’s really a matter of who is going to out-battle who.
“At tackle a lot of times, even on run plays, you take a step (when the defense is in a) 3-4 and they’re still looking at you eye to eye, waiting to make a move trying you get around you on the edge or slip inside — trying to swim you, rip you, club you — it’s really where can I get my hands," he said. "Where can I shut them down and make sure they can’t come back and make a play. There’s more time for them to make a move and try to make a play.”
Overall, not bad for the lineman who struggled to get noticed by Division I schools.
“I think people know what I can do now,” Watson said. “I take pride in that, too.”
