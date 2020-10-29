TUSCALOOSA — Five games have been enough to show Alabama inside linebacker Christian Harris has grown from his freshman to sophomore season, in the quantitative and qualitative sense.
Harris has 3.5 tackles for a loss through five games compared to 7.5 in 13 games last year, has already equaled last season’s pass deflections total and notched his first career sack. With Dylan Moses at his side and with more knowledge, Harris has had moments of being in command of the defense, especially with the linemen and defensive backs on his side of the formation.
Saturday’s game against visiting Mississippi State (1-3) is an opportunity to take it a step further, to display a skill he did not have last season.
As Harris navigated his freshman season, Alabama (5-0) took dime package responsibilities away from him, using Markail Benton in his place. Harris is likely to get that responsibility and do so on a nearly every down basis against Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense.
“I’m pretty excited about it. Lot more plays than last year when you play in dime,” Harris said. “It creates a lot of opportunities for me in our defense. Whatever it is we have to do this week, we’re going to execute it.”
Harris’ move out of dime packages last season was not a matter of skill — he played cornerback and wide receiver in high school. It was a matter of mental workload, limiting the amount of the complex scheme Harris had to understand and apply to opposing offenses.
In the year between now and then, Harris has gained enough command of the scheme to play in dime packages and even instruct the younger players around him.
“I do feel a lot more confident out there on the field now than I did last year,” Harris said. “Having Dylan Moses next to me, it kind of gives everyone on the defense a little bit of confidence because he makes all the calls for me. I just got to go out there and play football like I’ve been doing since I was 5. It makes things a lot easier for me.”
Even as a sophomore, there are players with less experience than Harris on defense, such as starting safety Jordan Battle and starting star defensive back Malachi Moore.
When they look to Harris, they don’t see a sophomore linebacker who’s spent most of his life at a different position.
“Now he’s playing linebacker and he's fit in like perfect, like almost like he's been playing linebacker his whole life,” Battle said. “We love him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.