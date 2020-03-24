PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chasta Chamness, Hatton
--
First team
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane, Jr.: Dizon led the Lions to a Class 1A, Area 15 title by scoring 17.4 points per game. She also made 103 3-pointers this season.
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: Jones was one of the best scorers in the state, averaging 27.9 points to go along with 7.5 rebounds per game. The first-team All-State selection became Decatur Heritage’s all-time leading scorer with 2,404 points in her career.
Alexandria Orr, R.A. Hubbard, Sr.: Orr led the Chiefs with 17.8 points and eight rebounds per game. That was good enough to land on the Class 2A All-State second team.
Jenna Walker, Priceville, Jr.: The Class 4A first-team All-State member scored 14.1 points per game. Her 5.4 assists per game averaged helped her break into the top 10 of the AHSAA’s all-time career assists list.
Cassidy Winter, West Limestone, Sr.: Winter, a guard, averaged 15 points to go along with nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats.
--
Second team
Emma Broadfoot, Danville, Sr.: Broadfoot led the Hawks in scoring with 14.1 points per game. She made 63 3-pointers this season.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Fr.: The 5-foot-9 forward averaged 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rattlers.
Audra Putman, Lindsay Lane, Sr.: The Birmingham Southern signee scored 11 points and grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Fr.: Quails stepped up after the Hornets lost leading scorer Josie Harville to injury, averaging 11 points and 3.6 rebounds per game to lead Hatton back to the Northwest Regional final.
Amiya Redus, Tanner, 8th grade: The exciting young prospect scored 12.4 points to help lead Tanner to the Northwest Regional semifinals.
--
Honorable mention
Clements: Anslee Gordon, Sr.; Jenny Trent, Sr.
East Lawrence: Makayla Goode, Sr.; Devora Izquiredo, Sr.; Alexandra Jackson, Fr.
Elkmont: Emeril Hand, Jr.; Tylee Thomas Fr.
Falkville: Makenzie Veal, Jr.; Sydnee Fitzgerald, Jr.; Abby Speegle, Sr.; Erika Johnson, Sr.
Hatton: Kamie Kirk, Jr.; Mallory Lane, Jr.
Priceville: Zoey Benson, Fr.; Abigail Garrison, Jr.
R.A. Hubbard: Lanique Williams, So.
West Morgan: Jada Gray, So.
West Limestone: Carlie Belle Winter, Fr.
--
Class 1A-4A Girls Player of the Year
2020: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
2019: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
2018: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
2017: Kirstin Brown, Tanner
2016: Kirstin Brown, Tanner
2015: Kelsey Houston, Tanner
2014: Autumn Eddy, Falkville
2013: DaNeisha Malone, Clements
2012: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2009: Amber Jones, Hazlewood
2008: Kylie Black, Speake
2007: Hollye Keenum, Tanner
2006: Chasity Campbell, W. Limestone
2005: Amber Rutherford, Hatton
2004: Starr Orr, Speake
2003: Starr Orr, Speake
2002: Starr Orr, Speake
2001: Jamie Blackwood, Speake
2000: Candace Byrd, Tanner
1999: Candace Byrd, Tanner
1998: Kim Cooper, Hazlewood
1997: Megean Hancock, Hatton
1996: Rosslon Horton, Speake
1995: Rosslon Horton, Speake
1994: Leslie Ramsey, Ardmore
1993: Lori Breedlove, Danville
1992: Laneta Madden, Courtland
1991: Laneta Madden, Courtland
1990: Christy Ferguson, Falkville
1989: Rhnea Ellenburg, Danville
1988: Shelly Halbrooks, West Morgan
1987: Christy Chaney, Falkville
1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle
1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1983: Shae Moore, Tanner
1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur
1981: Diana Kennedy, Ardmore
1980: Tina Chairs, Austin
1979: Tina Chairs, Austin
--
Class 1A-4A Girls Coach of the Year
2020: Chasta Chamness, Hatton
2019: Jonathon Lacy, Falkville
2018: Phillip Banks, West Morgan
2017: Candace Byrd, R.A. Hubbard
2016: Larry Greene, Tanner
2015: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage
2014: Jeff Andrews, Falkville
2013: Larry Greene, Tanner
2012: Keith Harris, West Morgan
2011: Paul Wilson, Danville
2010: Sonya Marks, Clements
2009: Sonya Marks, Clements
2008: Paul Wilson, Danville
2007: Larry Greene, Tanner
2006: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2005: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2004: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
2003: Sonya Marks, West Limestone
2002: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
2001: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2000: Larry Greene, Tanner
1999: Larry Tribble, West Limestone
1998: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1997: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1996: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
1995: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
1994: Harold Pirtle, Speake
1993: Karen Melson, Danville
1992: Karen Melson, Danville
1991: Karen Melson, Danville
1990: Karen Melson, Danville
1989: Karen Melson, Danville
1988: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1987: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner
1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1981: Rheta Hagood, Hazlewood
1980: Mike Smith, Decatur
1979: Phil Hastings, Austin
Note: During 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.
