PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chasta Chamness, Hatton

First team

Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane, Jr.: Dizon led the Lions to a Class 1A, Area 15 title by scoring 17.4 points per game. She also made 103 3-pointers this season.

Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Sr.: Jones was one of the best scorers in the state, averaging 27.9 points to go along with 7.5 rebounds per game. The first-team All-State selection became Decatur Heritage’s all-time leading scorer with 2,404 points in her career.

Alexandria Orr, R.A. Hubbard, Sr.: Orr led the Chiefs with 17.8 points and eight rebounds per game. That was good enough to land on the Class 2A All-State second team.

Jenna Walker, Priceville, Jr.: The Class 4A first-team All-State member scored 14.1 points per game. Her 5.4 assists per game averaged helped her break into the top 10 of the AHSAA’s all-time career assists list.

Cassidy Winter, West Limestone, Sr.: Winter, a guard, averaged 15 points to go along with nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats.

Second team

Emma Broadfoot, Danville, Sr.: Broadfoot led the Hawks in scoring with 14.1 points per game. She made 63 3-pointers this season.

Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Fr.: The 5-foot-9 forward averaged 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rattlers.

Audra Putman, Lindsay Lane, Sr.: The Birmingham Southern signee scored 11 points and grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game.

Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Fr.: Quails stepped up after the Hornets lost leading scorer Josie Harville to injury, averaging 11 points and 3.6 rebounds per game to lead Hatton back to the Northwest Regional final.

Amiya Redus, Tanner, 8th grade: The exciting young prospect scored 12.4 points to help lead Tanner to the Northwest Regional semifinals.

Honorable mention

Clements: Anslee Gordon, Sr.; Jenny Trent, Sr.

East Lawrence: Makayla Goode, Sr.; Devora Izquiredo, Sr.; Alexandra Jackson, Fr.

Elkmont: Emeril Hand, Jr.; Tylee Thomas Fr.

Falkville: Makenzie Veal, Jr.; Sydnee Fitzgerald, Jr.; Abby Speegle, Sr.; Erika Johnson, Sr.

Hatton: Kamie Kirk, Jr.; Mallory Lane, Jr.

Priceville: Zoey Benson, Fr.; Abigail Garrison, Jr.

R.A. Hubbard: Lanique Williams, So.

West Morgan: Jada Gray, So.

West Limestone: Carlie Belle Winter, Fr.

Class 1A-4A Girls Player of the Year

2020: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

2019: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville

2018: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville

2017: Kirstin Brown, Tanner

2016: Kirstin Brown, Tanner

2015: Kelsey Houston, Tanner

2014: Autumn Eddy, Falkville

2013: DaNeisha Malone, Clements

2012: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2010: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2009: Amber Jones, Hazlewood

2008: Kylie Black, Speake

2007: Hollye Keenum, Tanner

2006: Chasity Campbell, W. Limestone

2005: Amber Rutherford, Hatton

2004: Starr Orr, Speake

2003: Starr Orr, Speake

2002: Starr Orr, Speake

2001: Jamie Blackwood, Speake

2000: Candace Byrd, Tanner

1999: Candace Byrd, Tanner

1998: Kim Cooper, Hazlewood

1997: Megean Hancock, Hatton

1996: Rosslon Horton, Speake

1995: Rosslon Horton, Speake

1994: Leslie Ramsey, Ardmore

1993: Lori Breedlove, Danville

1992: Laneta Madden, Courtland

1991: Laneta Madden, Courtland

1990: Christy Ferguson, Falkville

1989: Rhnea Ellenburg, Danville

1988: Shelly Halbrooks, West Morgan

1987: Christy Chaney, Falkville

1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle

1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle

1983: Shae Moore, Tanner

1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur

1981: Diana Kennedy, Ardmore

1980: Tina Chairs, Austin

1979: Tina Chairs, Austin

Class 1A-4A Girls Coach of the Year

2020: Chasta Chamness, Hatton

2019: Jonathon Lacy, Falkville

2018: Phillip Banks, West Morgan

2017: Candace Byrd, R.A. Hubbard

2016: Larry Greene, Tanner

2015: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage

2014: Jeff Andrews, Falkville

2013: Larry Greene, Tanner

2012: Keith Harris, West Morgan

2011: Paul Wilson, Danville

2010: Sonya Marks, Clements

2009: Sonya Marks, Clements

2008: Paul Wilson, Danville

2007: Larry Greene, Tanner

2006: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

2005: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

2004: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

2003: Sonya Marks, West Limestone

2002: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

2001: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

2000: Larry Greene, Tanner

1999: Larry Tribble, West Limestone

1998: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

1997: Darin Liles, Hazlewood

1996: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

1995: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton

1994: Harold Pirtle, Speake

1993: Karen Melson, Danville

1992: Karen Melson, Danville

1991: Karen Melson, Danville

1990: Karen Melson, Danville

1989: Karen Melson, Danville

1988: Royal Carpenter, Hatton

1987: Debbie Blakely, Tanner

1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner

1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner

1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle

1981: Rheta Hagood, Hazlewood

1980: Mike Smith, Decatur

1979: Phil Hastings, Austin

Note: During 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.

