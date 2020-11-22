PROVO, Utah — BYU relied on efficient offense to demolish another overmatched opponent.
Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and the No. 8 Cougars routed North Alabama 66-14 on Saturday to improve to 9-0.
BYU scored touchdowns on all six first-half drives. The Cougars rolled up 394 total yards and averaged 11.3 yards per play before halftime.
Rett Files threw for 198 yards and a touchdown for the Lions, who finished their abbreviated season 0-4. Files played during the second and fourth quarters while starting quarterback Blake Dever took snaps in the first and third quarters. Dever threw for 107 yards.
• No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35: Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Fields accounted for three scores and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) held off a comeback bid by Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle and No. 9 Indiana.
The Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, when Penix and Fryfogle connected on a 56-yard touchdown strike.
• No. 7 Cincinnati 36, UCF 33: Desmond Ridder three two touchdown passes and ran for two scores as No. 7 Cincinnati defeated Central Florida to head into the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings unbeaten.
The Bearcats (8-0, 6-0 American) fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter against their toughest opponent yet, but grabbed the lead by halftime. Dillon Gabriel threw for 243 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as the Knights (5-3, 4-3) lost at home for the second time this season.
• No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7: Peyton Ramsey threw two touchdown passes and No. 19 Northwestern shut down Graham Mertz and No. 10 Wisconsin, putting the undefeated Wildcats in control of the Big Ten West.
Northwestern (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten) forced five turnovers — four in the first half — and sacked Mertz three times in its first win over a top-10 team since a 28-25 victory over No. 9 Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2011. The Wildcats moved to 5-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1996.
• No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23: Reese White’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:24 to go gave the Chanticleers (8-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) their third and final lead of the game. D’Jordan Strong picked off a pass on the ensuing possession and returned it for a touchdown to clinch it.
• No. 17 Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0: Brock Purdy passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns and No. 17 Iowa State extended a historic start in Big 12 play, beating the Wildcats 45-0 on Saturday. The Cyclones (6-2, 6-1 Big 12) cruised to their most-lopsided win over Kansas State (4-4, 4-3) in 77 years.
• Middle Tennessee 20, Troy 17: Chaton Mobley and Frank Peasant had touchdown runs and Middle Tennessee shut out Troy for most of the second half for a 20-17 victory on Saturday.
Troy (4-4) was without second-year coach Chip Lindsey, who announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
• Georgia State 31, South Alabama 14: Cornelious Brown IV passed for 334 yards and Tucker Gregg rushed for three touchdowns — both career highs — and Georgia State (4-4, 3-4 Sun Belt) beat South Alabama.
Muscle Shoals grad Carlos Davis ran eight times for 38 yards for South Alabama (3-6, 2-4).
