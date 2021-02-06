Austin’s Tre Shackelford and Jevon Jackson just signed Wednesday to play football at Austin Peay University.
They won’t be on the field until the fall, but they are already having an impact on the Governors’ football program.
According to 247sports.com, Austin Peay had one of the most impressive FCS recruiting classes in the country because of seven three-star recruits.
FCS schools play on the NCAA Division I playoff level, which is just below the FBS level where SEC schools play.
Shackelford, an All-State receiver, and Jackson, an All-State running back, are two of the three-star recruits, who are rare for FCS schools
The website lists all of the three-star recruits ever signed by Austin Peay. Shackelford is fifth all-time and third in this signing class. Jackson is ninth all-time and fifth in this signing class.
Austin Peay, located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is coached by former Southern Miss assistant Scotty Walden, who was hired in October. The Governors play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
