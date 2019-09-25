Trevor Oakes grew up idolizing Peyton Manning.
The Somerville native always wanted to follow the path set by one of the game’s all-time greats.
It took a little while to get the journey started, but once it did there appears to be nothing slowing down the former Hartselle quarterback, who now stars at Birmingham-Southern.
“It’s been an interesting ride,” Oakes said. “The experience has molded me into the person I am today.”
Timing has played a huge role in Oakes’ athletic career. The not-so-good part of timing came at Hartselle. Oakes was the backup quarterback through his junior season for three-year starter Jake Tiffin.
When Oakes became the starter in 2016, he exploded on the scene with 22 touchdowns and over 2,200 yards passing in leading the Tigers to the second round of the state playoffs. Despite the success, Oakes was not highly recruited. Most colleges have commitments from quarterbacks long before the player’s senior season in high school begins.
The good part of timing came after high school. Newly hired Birmingham-Southern head coach Tony Joe White was looking for quarterbacks to join the Panthers’ program. Oakes signed up for the opportunity to play high-caliber football at a school well-known for its academics.
“I just fell in love with the school on my official visit,” Oakes said. “I knew this was the place for me.”
Oakes admits the first day of football at his new school was a little intimidating. When he looked around the room for the first meeting of quarterbacks, he was one of nine.
“I thought this is going to be tough just to get noticed,” Oakes said.
By the fourth game of his freshman season, Oakes was the starting quarterback. He’s three games into his junior season with already remarkable career numbers. Oakes (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) has thrown for 4,820 yards and 23 touchdowns in 21 games. He has at least seven more games this season and a senior season in 2020.
“Our offensive system demands a lot out of the quarterback,” White said. “It takes a person with a high football IQ. He has to be able to read the defense and change the play at the line of scrimmage. Sometimes that means changing the blocking assignments. It’s a lot to do before the ball is snapped.
“Trevor does have a high IQ for the game. He’s always studying film on himself and our opponents. Ideally, we would have liked for Trevor to not play as a freshman. It would have been good for him to just spend a year watching and learning, but that season he needed to play. He was the best quarterback on the team.”
The first football team at Birmingham-Southern played in 1918. The program was disbanded in 1939 and reinstated in 2007. The Panthers play NCAA Division III football where no athletic scholarships are offered. Student-athletes may qualify for merit-based scholarships and grants.
Birmingham-Southern competes in the Southern Athletic Association with Berry, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Oglethorpe, Rhodes and Sewanee. The schools are all private institutions with enrollments from 1,000 to 1,500. Some schools are church affiliated. Birmingham-Southern is operated by the United Methodist Church.
“It would have been great to have an opportunity in Division I, but Division III is an interesting opportunity,” Oakes said. “In Division I, football is your life. In Division III (partly because of practice time limits), we have the opportunity to have a life away from football. I feel like we get to have a more complete college experience.
“We don’t have all the glamour that Division I players have, but we like to say that Division III players are the ones who really play for the love of the game. We work just as hard as Division I players.”
Oakes said the speed of the game in Division III is much faster than high school. The windows to complete passes to receivers are much tighter.
“It’s rare to ever see a receiver running down the field wide open,” Oakes said.
White is the program’s third head coach since it was reinstated in 2007. Last year’s 6-4 record was the first winning season since 2013. Expectations are high this season with 14 starters back, including nine on offense. One of the starters back in the offensive line is former Tanner Rattler Austin Lewter.
“We’ve played so much football together as a group that it’s really a huge advantage for us,” Oakes said.
Birmingham-Southern opened the season with a 29-14 setback at LaGrange College. The Panthers have bounced back with a 45-13 win over Huntingdon College and a 49-30 victory over Sewanee in the SAA opener.
“Our goal is to get to the Division III playoffs,” Oakes said. “We really think this is going to be our year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.