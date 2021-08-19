Here is a list of what is considered the top 30 recruits in Alabama, courtesy of MaxPreps and 247Sports:

1: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson, 6-2, 235, defensive end, Alabama

2: Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing, 6-3, 267, defensive line, undecided

3: Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva County, 6-1, 185, running back, Alabama

4: Trequon Fegans, Thompson, 6-2, 181, defensive back, Miami

5: Robert Woodyard, Williamson, 6-1, 210, linebacker, Alabama

6: Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville, 6-2, 255, defensive lineman, undecided

7: Caden Story, Lanett, 6-4, 264, defensive lineman, Auburn

8: Theron “TJ” Dudley, Montgomery Catholic, 6-1, 220, linebacker, Oregon

9: Zach Pyron, Pinson Valley, 6-2, 215, quarterback, Baylor

10: Kobe Prentice, Calera, 5-10, 175, wide receiver, Alabama

11: JQ Hardaway, Central Phenix City, 6-3, 190, cornerback, Cincinnati

12: Eston Harris, Auburn, 6-6, 290, offensive tackle, undecided

13: Omari Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville, 6-2, 180, athlete, undecided

14: Antonio Kite, Anniston, 6-1, 180, athlete, Alabama

15: Jarell Stinson, Opelika, 5-10, 160, cornerback, undecided

16: Tanner Bailey, Gordo, 6-1, 195, quarterback, Oregon

17: Lucas Taylor, St. Paul’s, 6-5, 310, offensive lineman, Mississippi State

18: Marquarius White, Clay-Chalkville, 5-10, 165, receiver, Tennessee

19: Powell Gordon, Auburn, 6-3, 220, linebacker, Auburn

20: Laquan Robinson, Greenville, 6-2, 195, safety, undecided

21: Ja’Kobi Albert, Fairfield, 5-11, 175, athlete, Auburn

22: BJ Diakite, Pinson Valley, 6-3, 210, athlete, Vanderbilt

23: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland, 6-3, 280, defensive line, TCU

24: Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road, 5-11, 200, running back, undecided

25: Demarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove, 6-1, 180, athlete, undecided

26: Tae Meadows, Handley, 5-10, 180, running back, Georgia Southern

27: Connor Harrell, Thompson, 6-1, 189, quarterback, North Carolina

28: Jourdan Thomas, Montgomery Catholic, 6-2, 190, safety, Mississippi State

29: Jaylen Ward, Thompson, 6-2, 190, receiver, Middle Tennessee

30: Antavious Woodey, Lafayette, 6-3, 291, offensive line, Florida State

