--

Alabama

Sept. 4; vs. Miami

Sept. 11; Mercer

Sept. 18; at Florida

Sept. 25; Southern Miss

Oct. 2; Ole Miss

Oct. 9; at Texas A&M

Oct. 16; at Miss. State

Oct. 23; Tennessee

Oct. 30; open

Nov. 6; LSU

Nov. 13; New Mexico St.

Nov. 20; Arkansas

Nov. 27; at Auburn

(Sept. 4 game in Atlanta)

--

Arkansas

Sept. 4; Rice

Sept. 11; Texas

Sept. 18; Georgia Southern

Sept. 25; vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 2; at Georgia

Oct. 9; at Ole Miss

Oct. 16; Auburn

Oct. 23; Ark.-Pine Bluff

Oct. 30; open

Nov. 6; Miss. State

Nov. 13; at LSU

Nov. 20; at Alabama

Nov. 27; Missouri

(Sept. 25 game in Arlington, Texas. Nov. 27 game at Little Rock.)

--

Auburn

Sept. 4; Akron

Sept. 11; Alabama St.

Sept. 18; at Penn State

Sept. 25; Georgia St.

Oct. 2; at LSU

Oct. 9; Georgia

Oct. 16; at Arkansas

Oct. 23; open

Oct. 30; Ole Miss

Nov. 6; at Texas A&M

Nov. 13; Miss. State

Nov. 20; at South Carolina

Nov. 27; Alabama

--

Florida

Sept. 4; Florida Atlantic

Sept. 11; at South Florida

Sept. 18; Alabama

Sept. 25; Tennessee

Oct. 2; at Kentucky

Oct. 9; Vanderbilt

Oct. 16; at LSU

Oct. 23; open

Oct. 30; vs. Georgia

Nov. 6; at South Carolina

Nov. 13; Samford

Nov. 20; at Missouri

Nov. 27; Florida St.

(Oct. 30 game in Jacksonville, Fla.)

--

Georgia

Sept. 4; vs. Clemson

Sept. 11; UAB

Sept. 18; South Carolina

Sept. 25; at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2; Arkansas

Oct. 9; at Auburn

Oct. 16; Kentucky

Oct. 23; open

Oct. 30; vs. Florida

Nov. 6; Missouri

Nov. 13; at Tennessee

Nov. 20; Charleston Southern

Nov. 27; at Georgia Tech

(Sept. 4 game in Charlotte, N.C. Oct. 30 game in Jacksonville, Fla.)

--

Kentucky

Sept. 4; Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 11; Missouri

Sept. 18; Chattanooga

Sept. 25; at South Carolina

Oct. 2; Florida

Oct. 9; LSU

Oct. 16; at Georgia

Oct. 23; open

Oct. 30; at Miss. State

Nov. 6; Tennessee

Nov. 13; at Vanderbilt

Nov. 20; New Mexico St.

Nov. 27; at Louisville

--

LSU

Sept. 4; at UCLA

Sept. 11; McNeese St.

Sept. 18; Central Michigan

Sept. 25; at Miss. State

Oct. 2; Auburn

Oct. 9; at Kentucky

Oct. 16; Florida

Oct. 23; at Ole Miss

Oct. 30; open

Nov. 6; at Alabama

Nov. 13; Arkansas

Nov. 20; Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 27; Texas A&M

--

Ole Miss

Sept. 6; vs. Louisville

Sept. 11; Austin Peay

Sept. 18; Tulane

Sept. 25; open

Oct. 2; at Alabama

Oct. 9; Arkansas

Oct. 16; at Tennessee

Oct. 23; LSU

Oct. 30; at Auburn

Nov. 6; Liberty

Nov. 13; Texas A&M

Nov. 20; Vanderbilt

Nov. 27; at Miss. State

(Sept. 6 game in Atlanta.)

--

Miss. State

Sept. 4; Louisiana Tech

Sept. 11; North Carolina St.

Sept. 18; at Memphis

Sept. 25; LSU

Oct. 2; at Texas A&M

Oct. 9; open

Oct. 16; Alabama

Oct. 23; at Vanderbilt

Oct. 30; Kentucky

Nov. 6; at Arkansas

Nov. 13; at Auburn

Nov. 20; Tennessee St.

Nov. 27; Ole Miss

--

Missouri

Sept. 4; Central Michigan

Sept. 11; at Kentucky

Sept. 18; SE Missouri St.

Sept. 25; at Boston College

Oct. 2; Tennessee

Oct. 9; North Texas

Oct. 16; Texas A&M

Oct. 23; open

Oct. 30; at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6; at Georgia

Nov. 13; South Carolina

Nov. 20; Florida

Nov. 27; at Arkansas

(Nov. 27 game in Little Rock, Ark.)

--

South Carolina

Sept. 4; Eastern Illinois

Sept. 11; at East Carolina

Sept. 18; at Georgia

Sept. 25; Kentucky

Oct. 2; Troy

Oct. 9; at Tennessee

Oct. 16; Vanderbilt

Oct. 23; at Texas A&M

Oct. 30; open

Nov. 6; Florida

Nov. 13; at Missouri

Nov. 20; Auburn

Nov. 27; Clemson

--

Tennessee

Sept. 4; Bowling Green

Sept. 11; Pittsburgh

Sept. 18; Tennessee Tech

Sept. 25; at Florida

Oct. 2; at Missouri

Oct. 9; South Carolina

Oct. 16; Ole Miss

Oct. 23; at Alabama

Oct. 30; open

Nov. 6; at Kentucky

Nov. 13; Georgia

Nov. 20; South Alabama

Nov. 27; Vanderbilt

--

Texas A&M

Sept. 4; Kent St.

Sept. 11; vs. Colorado

Sept. 18; New Mexico

Sept. 25; vs. Arkansas

Oct. 2; Miss. State

Oct. 9; Alabama

Oct. 16; at Missouri

Oct. 23; South Carolina

Oct. 30; open

Nov. 6; Auburn

Nov. 13; at Ole Miss

Nov. 20; Prairie View

Nov. 27; at LSU

(Sept. 11 game in Denver. Sept. 25 game in Arlington, Texas.)

--

Vanderbilt

Sept. 4; East Tennessee St.

Sept. 11; at Colorado St.

Sept. 18; Stanford

Sept. 25; Georgia

Oct. 2; UConn

Oct. 9; at Florida

Oct. 16; at South Carolina

Oct. 23; Miss. State

Oct. 30; Missouri

Nov. 6; open

Nov. 13; Kentucky

Nov. 20; at Ole Miss

Nov. 27; at Tennessee

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.