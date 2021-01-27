--
Alabama
Sept. 4; vs. Miami
Sept. 11; Mercer
Sept. 18; at Florida
Sept. 25; Southern Miss
Oct. 2; Ole Miss
Oct. 9; at Texas A&M
Oct. 16; at Miss. State
Oct. 23; Tennessee
Oct. 30; open
Nov. 6; LSU
Nov. 13; New Mexico St.
Nov. 20; Arkansas
Nov. 27; at Auburn
(Sept. 4 game in Atlanta)
--
Arkansas
Sept. 4; Rice
Sept. 11; Texas
Sept. 18; Georgia Southern
Sept. 25; vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 2; at Georgia
Oct. 9; at Ole Miss
Oct. 16; Auburn
Oct. 23; Ark.-Pine Bluff
Oct. 30; open
Nov. 6; Miss. State
Nov. 13; at LSU
Nov. 20; at Alabama
Nov. 27; Missouri
(Sept. 25 game in Arlington, Texas. Nov. 27 game at Little Rock.)
--
Auburn
Sept. 4; Akron
Sept. 11; Alabama St.
Sept. 18; at Penn State
Sept. 25; Georgia St.
Oct. 2; at LSU
Oct. 9; Georgia
Oct. 16; at Arkansas
Oct. 23; open
Oct. 30; Ole Miss
Nov. 6; at Texas A&M
Nov. 13; Miss. State
Nov. 20; at South Carolina
Nov. 27; Alabama
--
Florida
Sept. 4; Florida Atlantic
Sept. 11; at South Florida
Sept. 18; Alabama
Sept. 25; Tennessee
Oct. 2; at Kentucky
Oct. 9; Vanderbilt
Oct. 16; at LSU
Oct. 23; open
Oct. 30; vs. Georgia
Nov. 6; at South Carolina
Nov. 13; Samford
Nov. 20; at Missouri
Nov. 27; Florida St.
(Oct. 30 game in Jacksonville, Fla.)
--
Georgia
Sept. 4; vs. Clemson
Sept. 11; UAB
Sept. 18; South Carolina
Sept. 25; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 2; Arkansas
Oct. 9; at Auburn
Oct. 16; Kentucky
Oct. 23; open
Oct. 30; vs. Florida
Nov. 6; Missouri
Nov. 13; at Tennessee
Nov. 20; Charleston Southern
Nov. 27; at Georgia Tech
(Sept. 4 game in Charlotte, N.C. Oct. 30 game in Jacksonville, Fla.)
--
Kentucky
Sept. 4; Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 11; Missouri
Sept. 18; Chattanooga
Sept. 25; at South Carolina
Oct. 2; Florida
Oct. 9; LSU
Oct. 16; at Georgia
Oct. 23; open
Oct. 30; at Miss. State
Nov. 6; Tennessee
Nov. 13; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 20; New Mexico St.
Nov. 27; at Louisville
--
LSU
Sept. 4; at UCLA
Sept. 11; McNeese St.
Sept. 18; Central Michigan
Sept. 25; at Miss. State
Oct. 2; Auburn
Oct. 9; at Kentucky
Oct. 16; Florida
Oct. 23; at Ole Miss
Oct. 30; open
Nov. 6; at Alabama
Nov. 13; Arkansas
Nov. 20; Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 27; Texas A&M
--
Ole Miss
Sept. 6; vs. Louisville
Sept. 11; Austin Peay
Sept. 18; Tulane
Sept. 25; open
Oct. 2; at Alabama
Oct. 9; Arkansas
Oct. 16; at Tennessee
Oct. 23; LSU
Oct. 30; at Auburn
Nov. 6; Liberty
Nov. 13; Texas A&M
Nov. 20; Vanderbilt
Nov. 27; at Miss. State
(Sept. 6 game in Atlanta.)
--
Miss. State
Sept. 4; Louisiana Tech
Sept. 11; North Carolina St.
Sept. 18; at Memphis
Sept. 25; LSU
Oct. 2; at Texas A&M
Oct. 9; open
Oct. 16; Alabama
Oct. 23; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 30; Kentucky
Nov. 6; at Arkansas
Nov. 13; at Auburn
Nov. 20; Tennessee St.
Nov. 27; Ole Miss
--
Missouri
Sept. 4; Central Michigan
Sept. 11; at Kentucky
Sept. 18; SE Missouri St.
Sept. 25; at Boston College
Oct. 2; Tennessee
Oct. 9; North Texas
Oct. 16; Texas A&M
Oct. 23; open
Oct. 30; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 6; at Georgia
Nov. 13; South Carolina
Nov. 20; Florida
Nov. 27; at Arkansas
(Nov. 27 game in Little Rock, Ark.)
--
South Carolina
Sept. 4; Eastern Illinois
Sept. 11; at East Carolina
Sept. 18; at Georgia
Sept. 25; Kentucky
Oct. 2; Troy
Oct. 9; at Tennessee
Oct. 16; Vanderbilt
Oct. 23; at Texas A&M
Oct. 30; open
Nov. 6; Florida
Nov. 13; at Missouri
Nov. 20; Auburn
Nov. 27; Clemson
--
Tennessee
Sept. 4; Bowling Green
Sept. 11; Pittsburgh
Sept. 18; Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25; at Florida
Oct. 2; at Missouri
Oct. 9; South Carolina
Oct. 16; Ole Miss
Oct. 23; at Alabama
Oct. 30; open
Nov. 6; at Kentucky
Nov. 13; Georgia
Nov. 20; South Alabama
Nov. 27; Vanderbilt
--
Texas A&M
Sept. 4; Kent St.
Sept. 11; vs. Colorado
Sept. 18; New Mexico
Sept. 25; vs. Arkansas
Oct. 2; Miss. State
Oct. 9; Alabama
Oct. 16; at Missouri
Oct. 23; South Carolina
Oct. 30; open
Nov. 6; Auburn
Nov. 13; at Ole Miss
Nov. 20; Prairie View
Nov. 27; at LSU
(Sept. 11 game in Denver. Sept. 25 game in Arlington, Texas.)
--
Vanderbilt
Sept. 4; East Tennessee St.
Sept. 11; at Colorado St.
Sept. 18; Stanford
Sept. 25; Georgia
Oct. 2; UConn
Oct. 9; at Florida
Oct. 16; at South Carolina
Oct. 23; Miss. State
Oct. 30; Missouri
Nov. 6; open
Nov. 13; Kentucky
Nov. 20; at Ole Miss
Nov. 27; at Tennessee
