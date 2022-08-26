--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Connell Maynor
Record: 25-13 in 4 years at A&M, 90-44 in 12 years overall
Age: 53
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
You don't say: Maynor went 45-6 in four years at Winston-Salem State during his first four seasons as a head coach. His team played in the NCAA Division II championship game in 2012.
Coordinators: Duane Taylor (offense), Kienus Boulware (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Huntsville
Home: Louis Crews Stadium (21,000 capacity, first game 1996)
All-time record: 441-418-33
Mascot: Butch
Band: Maroon and White Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2021 spring
Returning starters: n/a
--
Four-down territory
1. Glass half empty? The one constant during Maynor’s tenure at A&M has been quarterback Aqeel Glass, who set numerous records and even led them to a SWAC championship in spring 2021. Last season, he threw for 3,568 yards and 36 TDs on 414 attempts with only seven interceptions. But Glass finally graduated and now Maynor needs to find a new signal-caller.
2. Who’s on deck? Without Glass, Maynor will turn to Quincy Casey and Xavier Lankford to take snaps and battle for the job. Casey, from Memphis, began his career at rival Jackson State. He’s a redshirt freshman. Lankford is a junior from Pelham. Lankford played in seven games in 2021, while Casey appeared in one game.
3. Offensive threats: Regardless of who wins the quarterback job, the Bulldogs have two tremendous offensive threats in Gary Quarles and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim give Maynor something to build around. Quarles led the SWAC with 10 rushing touchdowns and finished with 955 rushing yards. Ibrahim had 67 catches for a league-high 1,008 yards and eight TDs. Both are preseason first-team All-SWAC selections.
4. Preseason picks: A&M was picked to finish third in the East Division in the SWAC preseason poll. Jackson State was the overwhelming favorite to win the East, receiving 15 first-place votes.
--
Extra point
Alabama A&M’s schedule features four home games, four road games and three neutral-site games. The Bulldogs will play in Birmingham twice, in St. Louis once and in Mobile. They have two Thursday night games, including the season opener at UAB.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Florida A&M. One of Alabama A&M’s close losses last year was a 35-31 setback at home against the Rattlers. If the Bulldogs want to contend in the East, they’ll need to get the road upset this year.
Jeer: Alabama State. A&M's win last year, its fourth straight in the Magic City Classic, led to ASU firing its coach two days later.
--
Crystal ball
7-4: Look for the Bulldogs to have a similar season to 2021. They’ll likely drop the first two games at UAB and Troy and also lose to Jackson State. Swing games are Austin Peay and Florida A&M.
--
Did you know?
Last season, the Bulldogs had six games decided by 10 points or less. They were 4-2 in those games.
--
Quotebook
“We’re excited. We’ve got some players in and we’re excited about the opportunity we have this year to compete and the opportunity to win a championship.”
— Maynor
--
2021 results
(7-3, 5-3 SWAC)
South Carolina State; W, 42-41
at Bethune-Cookman; W, 30-27
vs. Tuskegee; W, 45-35
at Grambling; L, 37-28
Jackson State; L, 61-15
Florida A&M; L, 35-31
vs. Alabama State; W, 42-28
Mississippi Valley State; W, 42-14
at Texas Southern; W, 51-49
Arkansas-Pine Bluff; W, 52-24
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 1; at UAB
Sept. 10; at Troy
Sept. 17; Austin Peay
Sept. 24; at Florida A&M
Oct. 1; Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 8; Grambling State
Oct. 16; vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 29; vs. Alabama State
Nov. 3; at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 12; vs. Jackson State
Nov. 19; Texas Southern
(Oct. 16 game in St. Louis, Oct. 29 game in Birmingham, Nov. 12 game in Mobile.)
