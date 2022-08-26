--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Sam Pittman
Record: 12-11 in 2 years
Age: 60
Hometown: El Reno, Oklahoma
You don’t say: The 2020 season — Pittman’s debut as the Arkansas head coach — was his first season in charge of a team since he led Hutchinson Community College in 1993.
Coordinators: Kendal Briles (offense), Barry Odom (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Home: Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000 capacity, first game 1938)
All-time record: 729-525-40
Mascot: Big Red/Tusk
Band: Razorback Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2006
Returning starters: 9 (5 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. What a difference: Last year’s Razorbacks won nine games after winning only three in 2020 (though, in fairness, the 2020 schedule was shortened). Still, the six-win improvement was Arkansas’ best since going from four wins in 2005 to 10 in 2006.
2. Running Hog wild: Arkansas had four players surpass 500 rushing yards last season, the first time that happened since 1975, according to Athlon Sports. Trelon Smith is gone, but quarterback KJ Jefferson (664 yards) and running backs Raheim Sanderson (578) and Dominique Johnson (575) return.
3. Line ‘em up: Besides Jefferson, the other four returning starters on offense are left guard Brady Latham, center Ricky Stromberg, right guard Beaux Limmer and right tackle Dalton Wagner. That’s good news for a team that scored at least 35 points eight times last season.
4. Polish the hardware: Arkansas earned rivalry wins over Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri last season and also beat Penn State in the Outback Bowl, meaning the Razorbacks earned possession of three annual trophies and claimed one for a bowl. “That was a big deal to our football team, big deal, to have all three of our rivalry trophies (and) certainly the Outback Bowl trophy,” Pittman said in July. “No one on our team had ever had one of those trophies.”
--
Extra point
Arkansas fans will see a familiar face Sept. 17 when they host Missouri State and coach Bobby Petrino (who presumably will not arrive by motorcycle). He went 34-17 as the Razorbacks’ head coach from 2008-11.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. It’s tempting to pick Cincinnati, given last year’s national semifinalists visit Fayetteville in the always-unpredictable first week. But after the Razorbacks came within a touchdown of the Tide last season, even that upset seems plausible if not exactly likely. If it happens, it will turn the SEC West on its head.
Jeer: Missouri. Arkansas won 34-17 last fall but must travel to Columbia this time. Missouri is Arkansas’ annual crossover opponent from the East, and the Tigers won five years in a row before last season. Pittman wants this game to be a rivalry, and his players should be motivated to finish the regular season strong and avoid an upset.
--
Crystal ball
8-4: The Razorbacks reached this mark last year and quieted some of the doubts about Pittman. But with non-league games against Cincinnati and BYU to go with the SEC West gauntlet, improving upon last year’s eight-year regular season will be tough.
--
Did you know?
Three of Arkansas’ opponents this year will be playing the Razorbacks for the first time: Cincinnati, BYU and Liberty.
--
Quotebook
“That showed we were ready and that we can play our brand of football and play against anybody.”
— defensive back Jalen Catalon on last year's 42-35 loss to Alabama
--
2021 results
(9-4, 4-4 SEC)
Rice;W, 34-17
Texas;W, 40-21
Georgia Southern;W, 45-10
vs. Texas A&M;W, 20-10
at Georgia;L, 37-0
at Ole Miss;L, 52-51
Auburn;L, 38-23
Arkansas-Pine Bluff;W, 45-3
Mississippi State;W, 31-28
at LSU;W, 16-13
at Alabama;L, 42-35
Missouri;W, 34-17
Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
Penn State;W, 24-10
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Cincinnati
Sept. 10; South Carolina
Sept. 17; Missouri State
Sept. 24; vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 1; Alabama
Oct. 8; Mississippi St.
Oct. 15; at BYU
Oct. 29; at Auburn
Nov. 5; Liberty
Nov. 12; LSU
Nov. 19; Ole Miss
Nov. 25; at Missouri
(Sept. 24 game in Arlington, Texas.)
