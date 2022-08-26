--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Bryan Harsin
Record: 6-7 in 1 year at Auburn, 82-31 in 9 years overall
Age: 45
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
You don't say: In Harsin’s nine years as a head coach, he’s had just one losing season, which was his first year at Auburn.
Coordinators: Eric Kiesau (offense), Jeff Schmedding (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Auburn
Home: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451 capacity, first game 1939)
All-time record: 762-447-43
Mascot: Aubie
Band: Auburn University Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2017
Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Fun run: Auburn should have one of the best running back combos in the SEC with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Bigsby topped 1,000 yards last season with 10 touchdowns while Hunter ran for 593 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and three scores, and he also broke loose on some big runs of 20 or more yards. Both were utilized in the passing game, too (33 catches, 245 yards). Both are explosive backs with power, which could be a big help for the Tigers in the fourth quarter.
2. Arms race: There’s a competition at quarterback after three-year starter Bo Nix left for Oregon. T.J. Finley (593 yards, 3 TDs) filled in for an injured Nix late in the 2021 season but recently ran into some off-the-field issues. Auburn snagged Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada (2,185 yards, 17 TDs), who led the Aggies past then-No. 1 Alabama last year. The Tigers have another transfer in Robby Ashford (Oregon), who didn’t see playing time as a freshman. The Hoover native also plays baseball. Holden Geriner is another competitor for the job. The freshman from Savannah, Georgia, enrolled in the spring to get acclimated to the system.
3. No safety net: The Tigers’ best defensive back last year, Roger McCreary, is in the NFL and four players jumped into the transfer portal following the 2021 season, leaving Auburn with more questions than answers at the already-thin position. The Tigers were 10th in the SEC in pass defense (245 yards per game) and allowed 23 receiving touchdowns, which tied with Tennessee for ninth in the league. The Tigers do have returning experience with Nehemiah Pritchett, Donovan Kaufman and Jaylin Simpson. There is Oregon transfer D.J. James and freshmen J.D. Rhym and A.D. Diamond to give support.
4. Stonewalled: The Tigers’ lack of experience in the secondary could be a concern, but the defensive line is rock solid. Defensive ends Colby Wooden, Derick Hall and Eku Leota, along tackles Marcus Harris, Marquis Burks and Oregon transfer and former Calera High School player Jayson Jones (6-foot-6, 328 pounds) make for an imposing front line. The Tigers gave up just eight rushing touchdowns and limited opponents to 126 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per carry. The line accounted for 25 sacks, including nine from Hall and seven from Leota. The returning starters had 40 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hurries. Auburn’s also added a big player up front in Jeffrey M’Ba (6-6, 313), who was ranked as the No. 1 junior college player last year.
--
Extra point
The fourth quarter was a Jekyll and Hyde situation for Auburn in 2021. The Tigers were outscored 68-9 in their seven combined losses and were held scoreless five times. In the Tigers’ six wins, they outscored opponents 56-10, and held teams scoreless five times. Akron scored 10 points in the fourth quarter of Auburn’s 62-10 blowout win.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Georgia. The Tigers haven’t won in Athens since 2005, and that one was a one-point win. Auburn’s also beaten the Bulldogs twice (2013, 2017) in its last 10 meetings.
Jeer: Ole Miss. The Tigers have a six-game win streak over the Rebels and haven’t lost in Oxford since 2012.
--
Crystal ball
7-6: Auburn could easily get off to a 5-0 start. After that, the schedule gets brutal. Playing Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama on the road doesn’t help.
--
Did you know?
According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Auburn’s schedule ranks as the toughest in the nation. Three of the Tigers’ opponents are ranked in the top 10 of the preseason rankings (Alabama No. 1, Georgia No. 3, Texas A&M No. 6) and three more are ranked in the top 25 (Arkansas No. 19, Kentucky No. 20 and Ole Miss No. 21).
--
Quotebook
“I love playing for the guy. He lifts (weights) with us, he runs with us. We believe in coach Harsin.”
— defensive lineman Derick Hall on Harsin
--
2021 results
(6-7, 3-5 SEC)
Akron; W, 60-10
Alabama State; W, 62-0
at Penn State; L, 28-20
Georgia State; W, 34-24
at LSU; W, 24-19
Georgia; L, 34-10
at Arkansas; W, 38-23
Ole Miss; W, 31-20
Texas A&M; L, 20-3
Mississippi State; L, 43-34
at South Carolina; L, 21-17
Alabama (4OT); L, 24-22
Birmingham Bowl
vs. Houston; L, 17-13
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Mercer
Sept. 10; San Jose State
Sept. 17; Penn State
Sept. 24; Missouri
Oct. 1; LSU
Oct. 8; at Georgia
Oct. 15; at Ole Miss
Oct. 29; Arkansas
Nov. 5; at Mississippi State
Nov. 12; Texas A&M
Nov. 19; Western Kentucky
Nov. 26; at Alabama
