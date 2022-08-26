--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Billy Napier
Record: first year at Florida, 27-5 in 4 years overall
Age: 43
Hometown: Chatsworth, Georgia
You don’t say: Napier was an offensive analyst for Alabama’s 2011 national championship team.
Coordinators: Rob Sale (offense), Patrick Toney/Sean Spencer (co-defense)
Info booth
Location: Gainesville, Florida
Home: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548 capacity, first game 1930)
All-time record: 747-431-40
Mascot: Albert and Alberta
Band: The Pride of the Sunshine
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 14 (6 offense, 8 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Coach Billy: Dan Mullen is out and Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette takes his place. Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns for four years, and his last three teams were a combined 33-5. Florida fans are eager to see if he can reestablish the success the Gators had under Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer. And if you follow hoops, you figure Florida and a coach named Billy could be a good match.
2. Stop the madness: Though the program is hardly irrelevant, Florida has not maintained success recently the way it once did. From 1980 through 2012 — a stretch of 33 seasons — the Gators never finished below .500. Since then, they’ve finished below .500 three times — once each under Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Mullen.
3. Handle with care: At 6-4, 237 pounds, size is not an issue for quarterback Anthony Richardson. But his solid 38-for-64 passing mark as a backup last year came with the caveat of five interceptions. Experience and consistent action should help him improve that ratio, and it had better. One pick every 13 passes won’t fly.
4. It’s Miller time: Senior linebacker Ventrell Miller got hurt in the second game last season and missed the rest of the year. He had 88 tackles overall in 2020. For a Florida defense that might feature several underclassmen, his experience and production should make a difference.
Extra point
In last year’s 70-52 win over Samford, the 42 points Samford scored in the first half were the most Florida ever conceded in one half. The Bulldogs scored five offensive touchdowns and returned a kick for a score before halftime.
Upset special
Cheer: Utah. Florida probably would prefer to play this game another year, but instead the Gators’ first test with their new coach will come against one of the Pac-12 favorites. A win would be a surprise, but it’ll change the team’s outlook significantly if Florida can pull it off.
Jeer: Florida State. While Florida has had ups and downs in recent years, the Seminoles have been even more topsy-turvy since their 2013 national title. For purposes of making a bowl and perhaps winning some recruiting battles, the Gators need to beat FSU.
Crystal ball
6-6: Opening against Utah and Kentucky, even at home, will not be easy, so how Florida responds to a potential early loss or two could say a lot about the outlook.
Did you know?
For all Florida’s success, the Gators’ only undefeated season was their inaugural year of 1911 (5-0-1). They have, however, had three winless seasons — most recently in 1979, when they were 0-10-1 (the tie coming against Georgia Tech).
Quotebook
“Coach Napier always preaches that we should bring pen and paper to write important stuff down. He says writing it down allows you to take in the process and information.”
— junior offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, on Napier’s requirement for team meetings
2021 results
(6-7, 2-6 SEC)
Florida Atlantic; W, 35-14
at South Florida; W, 42-20
Alabama; L, 31-29
Tennessee; W, 38-14
at Kentucky; L, 20-13
Vanderbilt; W, 42-0
at LSU; L, 49-42
vs. Georgia; L, 34-7
at South Carolina; L, 40-17
Samford; W, 70-52
at Missouri (OT); L, 24-23
Florida State; W, 24-21
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa)
vs. Central Florida; L, 29-17
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Utah
Sept. 10; Kentucky
Sept. 17; South Florida
Sept. 24; at Tennessee
Oct. 1; Eastern Washington
Oct. 8; Missouri
Oct. 15; LSU
Oct. 29; vs. Georgia
Nov. 5; at Texas A&M
Nov. 12; South Carolina
Nov. 19; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 25; at Florida State
(Oct. 29 game in Jacksonville, Florida.)
