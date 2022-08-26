--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Kirby Smart
Record: 66-15 in 6 years
Age: 46
Hometown: Bainbridge, Georgia
You don't say: Chalk up another big name for the growing phenomena known as pickle ball. According to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Smart is extremely competitive in that sport.
Coordinators: Todd Monken (offense), Glenn Schumann/Will Muschamp, (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Athens, Georgia
Home: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (92,746 capacity, first game 1929)
All-time record: 853-428-54
Mascot: Uga
Band: Georgia Redcoat Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2021
Returning starters: 10 (7 offense, 3 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Encore? Bulldogs hope: It had been 41 years since Georgia hoisted a national championship trophy, but the Bulldogs finally did it when they beat Alabama 33-18 in January. It was a breakthrough victory for Georgia, which has long been considered an underachiever. This season, it’s all about what can Georgia do for an encore?
2. Bennett won’t go away: Stetson Bennett seems to always be looking over his shoulder at the next great Georgia quarterback, even though all he does is win. After Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game last season, many fans wondered if he was the right guy. He proceeded to lead the Bulldogs over Michigan in the playoff semifinals and then a 33-18 thumping of Alabama in the rematch in the championship game. Bennett doesn’t always look flashy, but seemingly all he does is win. If Georgia struggles on offense this season, people will again point the finger at Bennett.
3. How about that defense? It wasn’t until the ninth game before an opponent scored more than 13 points against a ferocious defense in 2021, and Tennessee managed only 17 in a loss. The Bulldogs finished the season with three shutouts, but now they will have eight new starters on defense.
4. Run, Dawgs, Run: Georgia lost its top two running backs in Zamir White and James Cook to the NFL, leaving Kenny McIntosh (328 yards, 3 TDs) as the most experienced back. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are next in line to get carries, but someone will need to emerge as a feature back.
--
Extra point
When Georgia hosts Samford, Smart will coach against his former boss in Chris Hatcher when they both were at Valdosta State in the Gulf South Conference. Samford is also the alma mater of Smart’s father.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. Will it be in the SEC title game or the playoffs?
Jeer: The Bulldogs should clinch the East before a late-season
--
Crystal ball
12-2: Look for Alabama to win the SEC championship game rematch and keep Georgia from the playoffs this time around.
--
Did you know?
Georgia allowed only 153 points in 14 games (10.2 ppg) in winning the national championship. Alabama scored 59 of those points in its two games with the Bulldogs.
--
Quotebook
“Hungry. … There's a hunger among this group. A lot of guys want to prove that they can replace the other guy. They don't want to be the other guy, they want to be the next guy. … The hunger comes from the opportunity the talented players behind them have.”
— Smart
--
2021 results
(14-1, 8-0 SEC)
vs. Clemson; W, 10-3
UAB; W, 56-7
South Carolina; W, 43-13
at Vanderbilt; W, 62-0
Arkansas; W, 37-0
at Auburn; W, 34-10
Kentucky; W, 30-13
vs. Florida; W, 34-7
Missouri; W, 43-6
at Tennessee; W, 41-17
Charleston Southern; W, 56-7
at Georgia Tech; W, 45-0
SEC championship (Atlanta)
Alabama; L, 41-24
Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Michigan; W, 34-11
National championship (Indianapolis)
Alabama; W, 33-18
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; vs. Oregon
Sept. 10; Samford
Sept. 17; at South Carolina
Sept. 24; Kent State
Oct. 1; at Missouri
Oct. 8; Auburn
Oct. 15; Vanderbilt
Oct. 29; vs. Florida
Nov. 5; Tennessee
Nov. 12; at Mississippi State
Nov. 19; at Kentucky
Nov. 26; Georgia Tech
(Sept. 3 game in Atlanta. Oct. 29 game in Jacksonville, Florida.)
