--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Rich Rodriguez
Record: first year at JSU, 163-119-2 in 25 years overall
Age: 59
Hometown: Grant Town, West Virginia
You don't say: Rodriguez was offered the Alabama head coaching job in late 2006 after Mike Shula was fired. He turned down the Crimson Tide, and Alabama later hired a guy named Nick Saban.
Coordinators: Rod Smith (offense), Zac Alley (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Jacksonville
Home: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000 capacity, first game 1947)
All-time record: 565-361-4
Mascot: Cocky
Band: Marching Southerners
Last conference title game appearance: 2020 (Ohio Valley)
Returning starters: 16 (8 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. First and last: This will be the first and last year Jacksonville State plays in the ASUN after opting to join Conference USA. The move means the Gamecocks will no longer compete as an FCS member. Instead, beginning next season they will play as an FBS team. Whether the Gamecocks keep North Alabama on their schedule remains to be seen.
2. New start for Rich Rod: When John Grass stepped down late last season, the Gamecocks launched a national search and landed Rodriguez. Rodriguez has had success at numerous high-profile coaching jobs, including West Virginia and Arizona. Where he didn’t have much success was at Michigan, where he went 15-22 in three seasons.
3. Looking for a quarterback: Zerrick Cooper, last year’s starting quarterback, is gone and Rodriguez is looking for new blood at the position. One possibility is senior Zion Webb, the former starter who went down with an injury in the spring 2021 season and missed last season with an injury. North Carolina State transfer Aaron McLaughlin might be next, while true freshmen Carter Lambert, Te’Sean Smoot and Ashton Frye also will get an opportunity.
4. Kings of the big win: If JSU is known for one thing, it’s probably the propensity for upset wins. The Gamecocks shocked Ole Miss in 2010 to put the program on the map and last season were at it again, getting a final-play Hail Mary touchdown pass to win 20-17 at Florida State. Although it wouldn’t be as monumental, the Gamecocks do play at Tulsa this season.
--
Extra point
Jacksonville State’s stint in the ASUN will be short lived, as the Gamecocks will transition all sports into C-USA in the summer of 2023. The biggest change is in football, where the program is jumping into the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Kennesaw State. Jacksonville State hasn’t had much luck against the Owls, but what better way to leave FCS football behind than with an upset of the preseason ASUN favorite.
Jeer: Davidson. The Wildcats don't offer football scholarships, so imagine the embarrassment of losing there. Plus, Davidson graduate Stephen Curry will tout it on Twitter.
--
Crystal ball
8-3: The Gamecocks are beginning a new era under Rodriguez. It might take awhile to settle in to a new system and a new quarterback. They also will be motivated to improve on last season’s very un-Jacksonville State like 5-6 record.
--
Did you know?
Jacksonville State has ranked in the Top 12 nationally in attendance over the last 11 years, when the Gamecocks have averaged more than 17,000 fans at Burgess-Snow Field. JSU was seventh in 2021 with an average of 16,809 fans. During the 2020-21 pandemic year, JSU was second in the FCS and led all on-campus facilities with 7,821 fans per game despite limited capacity.
--
Quotebook
"We preach it every day as a staff and try and demand it from our players that excellence is a standard and nothing is allowed that is less than that standard."
— defensive coordinator Zac Alley
--
2021 results
(5-6, 3-3 ASUN/WAC)
vs. UAB; L, 31-0
at Florida State; W, 20-17
North Alabama; W, 27-24
UT-Martin; L, 34-31
at Kennesaw State; L, 31-6
Stephen F. Austin; W, 28-24
at Sam Houston; L, 42-7
Central Arkansas; L, 38-14
Abilene Christian; W, 40-25
at Lamar; W, 38-7
at Eastern Kentucky; L, 39-31
--
2022 schedule
Aug. 27; vs. Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 3; Davidson
Sept. 10; at Murray State
Sept. 17; at Tulsa
Sept. 24; at Nicholls
Oct. 1; Kennesaw State
Oct. 15; vs. North Alabama
Oct. 22; Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 29; at Austin Peay
Nov. 12; Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 19; at Central Arkansas
(Aug. 27 game in Montgomery. Oct. 15 game in Madison.)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.