Coach’s corner
Head coach: Brian Kelly
Record: first year at LSU, 284-97-2 in 31 years overall
Age: 60
Hometown: Everett, Massachusetts
You don’t say: Kelly won 118 games at Division II Grand Valley State, five more than he won at Notre Dame.
Coordinators: Mike Denbrock (offense), Matt House (defense)
Info booth
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Home: Tiger Stadium (102,321 capacity, first game 1924)
All-time record: 823-427-47
Mascot: Mike the Tiger
Band: Golden Band from Tigerland
Last conference title game appearance: 2019
Returning starters: 6 (3 offense, 3 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Postseason probability: Kelly abruptly left Notre Dame late last year before the team’s Fiesta Bowl game, and it was only the second time since 2006 he didn’t coach in some sort of postseason game. (His 2016 Notre Dame team went 4-8.)
2. Wide range of targets: LSU auditioned several quarterback candidates throughout the offseason, but whoever throws the ball should feel good about where it’s going. The Tigers return their top four receivers last year in terms of total yardage: Kayshon Boutte (509 yards), Jaray Jenkins (502), Jack Bech (489) and Malik Nabers (417).
3. Tech savvy: Junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. recently noted some new aspects of summer workouts. “Our strength staff, Coach (Jake) Flint and the other weight room guys, do an amazing job. They’re really data based, and data driven,” Jones said. “We’re constantly wearing things that are going to track our speed, how much we’ve been running, and even the way we lift.”
4. He knows the Noles: The Tigers open Sept. 4 against Florida State in the Superdome. LSU is 2-7 all-time against the Seminoles, its worst mark against any current ACC program. Kelly’s Notre Dame team, for what it’s worth, escaped FSU with a 41-38 overtime win to open the 2021 season.
Extra point
LSU’s non-annual East Division opponent from the rotation this year is Tennessee, which it has beaten five straight times. The most recent meeting was LSU’s 30-10 win in 2017. Tennessee’s last win in the series was 30-27 in 2005, when Les Miles coached the Tigers and Phillip Fulmer coached the Volunteers.
Upset special
Cheer: Texas A&M. The Tigers came close to knocking off the Aggies last year and, by the time these teams meet after Thanksgiving, LSU might have a better sense of its strengths. The Tigers will, however, have to go on the road this time.
Jeer: Auburn. There’s plenty of doubt surrounding second-year coach Bryan Harsin’s team, but Auburn could improve its outlook by beating LSU early in conference play. And seasoned SEC fans know Jordan-Hare Stadium can be a difficult venue for visitors.
Crystal ball
8-4: Even if the Tigers hold off Florida State in New Orleans and Mississippi State at home, the challenges intensify after September. An 8-4 mark would be a big step forward.
Did you know?
LSU is coming off consecutive non-winning seasons for the first time since 1998 and 1999 under Gerry DiNardo. (Nick Saban took over in 2000.)
Quotebook
“As high-level players, we must take away what we did wrong the last couple of seasons and make it better this season, so we do not repeat the same mistakes.”
— junior defensive end BJ Ojulari
2021 results
(6-7, 3-5 SEC)
UCLA; L, 38-27
McNeese State; W, 34-7
Central Michigan; W, 49-21
at Mississippi State; W, 28-25
Auburn; L, 24-19
at Kentucky; L, 42-21
Florida; W, 49-42
at Ole Miss; L, 31-17
at Alabama; L, 20-14
Arkansas; L, 16-13
Louisiana-Monroe; W, 27-14
Texas A&M; W, 27-24
Texas Bowl (Houston)
vs. Kansas State; L, 42-20
2022 schedule
Sept. 4; vs. Florida State
Sept. 10; Southern
Sept. 17; Mississippi State
Sept. 24; New Mexico
Oct. 1; at Auburn
Oct. 8; Tennessee
Oct. 15; at Florida
Oct. 22; Ole Miss
Nov. 5; Alabama
Nov. 12; at Arkansas
Nov. 19; UAB
Nov. 26; at Texas A&M
(Sept. 4 game in New Orleans.)
