--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Mike Leach
Record: 11-13 in 2 years at Mississippi State, 150-103 in 20 years overall
Age: 61
Hometown: Cody, Wyoming
You don't say: Leach earned a Juris Doctor from Pepperdine School of Law and also got a Masters of Sports Science from the United States Sports Academy in Daphne.
Coordinators: Steve Spurrier Jr. (passing coordinator) and Mason Miller (running coordinator), Zach Arnett (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Starkville, Mississippi
Home: Davis Wade Stadium (61,337 capacity, first game 1914)
All-time record: 589-568-37
Mascot: Bully
Band: The Famous Maroon Band
Last conference title game appearance: 1998
Returning starters: 17 (9 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Where there’s a Will …: The Bulldogs are led by Will Rogers, who’s in his third year under Leach’s "Air Raid" offense. Rogers led the SEC with 364 passing yards per game last year and was third in the nation with 4,739 yards. He threw 36 touchdown passes and hit on 73% of his attempts.
2. Got it covered: One area of concern for Mississippi State won’t be the secondary. The Bulldogs return a pair of ball hawks in Emmanuel Forbes (three interceptions, five pass breakups) and safety Jalen Green (two interceptions, four pass breakups), as well as Collin Duncan, and transfers Marcus Banks (Alabama) and Jackie Mathews (West Virginia).
3. Don’t forget about us: Leach’s offense is built around the pass, that’s no secret. The Bulldogs’ run offense was the worst in the country with 64 yards per game and was also last in the nation with just 270 attempts. However, the Bulldogs have some weapons in the backfield in Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks. Johnson ran for 485 yards on 89 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and Marks added 416 yards on 106 attempts (3.9).
4. Asymmetrical lines: The defensive front was solid in 2021 — ranking third in the league in run defense and fourth in total defense — and the starters (Cameron Young, Randy Charlton and Jaden Crumedy) are all back. The offensive line was inconsistent and allowed 34 sacks last year — of course, when an offense attempts 704 passes, more sacks can be expected. The Bulldogs have to replace both tackles, and return starters Kameron Jones (LG), LaQuinston Sharp (C) and Kwartrivous Johnson (RG).
--
Extra point
The offense completed 518 passes on 704 attempts last season, leading the nation in both categories The Bulldogs also had the worst yards per completion average (9.5) in the nation.
--
Upset special
Cheer: LSU. In the Bulldogs’ last meeting in Death Valley, the Air Raid offense put up 623 yards with five passing touchdowns in Leach’s first game.
Jeer: Memphis. No doubt the Bulldogs are still thinking about a call that went against them in last year’s meeting that resulted in a fourth quarter, 94-yard punt return touchdown for Memphis, which won the game by two points.
--
Crystal ball
8-5: Progress is being made with Leach at the helm, but Mississippi State is not aided by playing in the SEC West. There’s no SEC title game to look forward to or even a runner-up spot in the division, but a third straight winning season under Leach is in the cards.
--
Did you know?
Makai Polk set a single-season school record with 1,046 receiving yards in 2021. He also set a school record with 105 receptions, which also led the SEC. He signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.
--
Quotebook
“They ought to let me handle that. I'll have that done by lunch. I think it would be brilliant to let me handle it.”
— Leach on SEC realignment
--
2021 results
(7-6, 4-4 SEC)
Louisiana Tech; W, 35-34
North Carolina State; W, 24-10
at Memphis; L, 31-29
LSU; L, 28-25
at Texas A&M; W, 26-22
Alabama; L, 49-9
at Vanderbilt; W, 45-6
Kentucky; W, 31-17
at Arkansas; L, 31-28
at Auburn; W, 43-34
Tennessee State; W, 55-10
Ole Miss; L, 31-21
Liberty Bowl (Memphis)
vs. Texas Tech; L, 34-7
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Memphis
Sept. 10; at Arizona
Sept. 17; at LSU
Sept. 24; Bowling Green
Oct. 1; Texas A&M
Oct. 8; Arkansas
Oct. 15; at Kentucky
Oct. 22; at Alabama
Nov. 5; Auburn
Nov. 12; Georgia
Nov. 19: East Tennessee State
Nov. 24; at Ole Miss
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.