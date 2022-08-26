--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Lane Kiffin
Record: 15-8 in 2 years at Ole Miss, 77-42 in 10 years overall
Age: 47
Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota
You don't say: Kiffin’s dog Juice, a yellow Labrador, is the unofficial mascot for the Rebels, and a hit on Twitter (@JuiceKiffin) with just over 17,000 followers.
Coordinators: John David Baker/Charlie Weis Jr. (co-offense), Maurice Crum/Chris Partridge (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Home: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038 capacity, first game 1915)
All-time record: 690-540-35
Mascot: Tony the Landshark
Band: The Pride of the South
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 9 (4 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Welcome aboard: Ole Miss lost a lot of experience offensively and defensively, and on the sidelines with the departure of Jeff Lebby (offensive coordinator) and D.J. Durkin (co-defensive coordinator). On-the-field help arrived via the transfer portal as the Rebels welcomed 13 newcomers. The trick now is to get them up to speed on the Rebel playbook and on the same page with Weis (new co-offensive coordinator) and Crum (new co-defensive coordinator).
2. Bullseye with Dart?: A new quarterback takes the helm, it’s just a matter of who. It could be transfer Jaxson Dart, who threw for 1,353 yards on 117-of-189 passing for Southern Cal last season. He is competing against sophomore Luke Altmyer, who saw action in five games last season with just 37 pass attempts. Altmyer was the leading candidate after spring drills, but Dart has more athleticism and speed, which could be a factor.
3. Fins up: The defense was much improved in Year 2 under Kiffin. The Rebels got torched for 38 points per game in 2020, but opponents averaged 24 last season. The personnel losses on the line and at linebacker were significant, but the Rebels got some help via the transfer portal with tackle JJ Pegues (Auburn), Jared Ivey (Georgia Tech) and three-time All-MAC linebacker Troy Brown (Central Michigan). There’s a wealth of returning players in the secondary, led by AJ Finley at safety and Deantre Prince at cornerback.
4. Zach attack: With the loss of its top four running options, Ole Miss has to be breathing a sigh of relief with the addition of TCU transfer Zach Evans. Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, Henry Parrish and Matt Corral accounted for all but 247 of the Rebels’ 2,829 yards on the ground last year. There isn’t much experience back for the Rebels, so that leaves the door open for Evans, who ran for 648 yards in six games last year.
--
Extra point
Ole Miss went for it on fourth down 49 times last season, which led the NCAA. The Rebels converted 31 times for a 63% success rate.
--
Upset special
Cheer: October. The Rebels face an SEC West gauntlet with Auburn at home and back-to-back road games with LSU and Texas A&M during a three-week stretch. Then their first November game is against Alabama. Brutal.
Jeer: Mississippi State. Kiffin is 2-0 in Egg Bowls, and the Rebels are favored to win this year’s showdown in Oxford. Ole Miss has not won three straight games against Mississippi State since 2002-04.
--
Crystal ball
9-3: The Rebels could be perfect for the first half of the season with matchups against weak non-conference opponents and Kentucky and Vanderbilt. That back-end portion is concerning and will determine if the Lane Train stays on track or gets derailed.
--
Did you know?
Ole Miss led the SEC in total offense and rushing offense but was the third worst in total defense, pass and rush defense.
--
Quotebook
“We play fast so you have to be in shape for this.”
— receiver Jonathan Mingo on what defenses need to do to prepare for Ole Miss’ offense
--
2021 results
(10-3, 6-2 SEC)
Louisville; W, 43-24
Austin Peay; W, 54-17
Tulane; W, 61-21
at Alabama; L, 42-21
Arkansas; W, 52-51
at Tennessee; W, 31-26
LSU; W, 31-17
At Auburn; L, 31-20
Liberty; W, 27-14
Texas A&M; W, 28-19
Vanderbilt; W, 31-17
at Mississippi State; W, 31-21
Sugar Bowl (New Orleans)
vs. Baylor; L, 21-7
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Troy
Sept. 10; Central Arkansas
Sept. 17; at Georgia Tech
Sept. 24; Tulsa
Oct. 1; Kentucky
Oct. 8; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 15; Auburn
Oct. 22; at LSU
Oct. 29; at Texas A&M
Nov. 12; Alabama
Nov. 19; at Arkansas
Nov. 24; Mississippi State
