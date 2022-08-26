--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Kane Wommack
Record: 5-7 in 1 year
Age: 35
Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
You don’t say: Wommack’s father, Dave, coached in college for 35 years before retiring after the 2016 season when he was defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.
Coordinators: Major Applewhite (offense), Corey Batoon (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Mobile
Home: Hancock Whitney Stadium (24,450 capacity, first game 2020)
All-time record: 66-83
Mascot: SouthPaw
Band: Jaguar Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 9 (6 offense, 3 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Oh so close: The Jags haven’t had a winning season since joining the Sun Belt in 2012, but they flirted with it last year. Four of their losses were by seven points or less, including two in overtime, with a fifth loss by 10 points. A two-pointer to eventual league champion Louisiana-Lafayette remains most galling. “Against the best teams in our conference, we went toe to toe,” Wommack said. “For the most part, we weathered the storm into the fourth quarter, but maybe we were more excited to be in that moment as opposed to expecting to be in that moment.”
2. Run, not walk: USA, citing a weak running attack last year, tried to address it. The Jags added two transfers from major colleges (Marco Lee from Virginia Tech and Omni Wells from Mississippi State) with a third who was a junior college All-American (La’Damian Webb from Mississippi’s Jones County Junior College). South’s proclivity for negative plays last year didn’t help. Only three schools averaged more tackles for loss allowed.
3. No Tolbert anymore: Receiver Jalen Tolbert, last year’s Sun Belt offensive player of the year, has moved on, leaving a gaping hole in USA’s offense. Next up is Jalen Wayne, who was named preseason second-team all-conference. Wayne had 53 catches for 630 yards and two TDs last year. “I'm just ready to go make plays,” he said.
4. QB choice: Carter Bradley, a transfer from Toledo who threw for 970 yards last year, won USA's preseason competition to be the starting quarterback. The Jaguars named Bradley the winner this week over Desmond Trotter, who started twice and had 380 yards passing last year after starting all 10 games in 2020.
--
Extra point
South Alabama was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt West in a preseason coaches’ vote. That’s the highest the Jags have ever been picked to finish in the league.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Central Michigan. The Jags will be looking for a 2-0 start.
Jeer: Troy. USA has a four-game losing streak to the Trojans.
--
Crystal ball
6-6: South, with a quick start, could land a bowl invitation. That would mean a 6-7 finish.
--
Did you know?
Tolbert, a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, was the third former South Alabama player taken in an NFL draft.
--
Quotebook
“We have improved in pretty much all facets of our program. If you look back at where we were 18 months ago, it was not a broken system, the cupboard was not bare. There were certainly things that we had to do ... to improve our program, and we've taken steps in that direction. But, from Year 1 to Year 2, we have improved in every area.”
— Wommack
--
2021 results
(5-7, 2-6 Sun Belt)
Southern Miss; W, 31-7
at Bowling Green; St. W, 22-19
Alcorn State; W, 28-21
Louisiana-Lafayette; L, 20-18
at Texas State (4OT); L, 33-31
Georgia Southern; W, 41-14
at Louisiana-Monroe; L, 41-31
Arkansas St.; W, 31-13
at Troy; L, 31-24
at Appalachian St.; L, 31-7
at Tennessee; L, 60-14
Coastal Carolina (OT); L, 27-21
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Nicholls
Sept. 10; at Central Michigan
Sept. 17; at UCLA
Sept. 24; Louisiana Tech
Oct. 1; at Louisiana-Lafayette
Oct. 15; Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 20; Troy
Oct. 29; at Arkansas St.
Nov. 5; at Georgia Southern
Nov. 12; Texas State
Nov. 19; at Southern Miss
Nov. 26; Old Dominion
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.