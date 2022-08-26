--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Shane Beamer (second year)
Record: 7-6 in 1 year
Age: 45
Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia
You don't say: Just in case you don’t know, Beamer is the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer, the now-retired legendary coach at Virginia Tech. Shane worked for his father from 2011-2015. He also has assistant coaching stints at Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi State in the SEC.
Coordinators: Marcus Lattimore (offense), Clayton Wright (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Home: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,549 capacity, first game 1934)
All-time record: 621-601-44
Mascot: Cocky
Band: Carolina Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2010
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Rattler under center: A year ago at this time, Spencer Rattler was one of the odds-on favorites to win the Heisman Trophy as Oklahoma’s quarterback. Twelve months later, Rattler is at a new school hoping to jump-start his career after losing the starting job as a Sooner. If he resurrects his career, the Gamecocks automatically become a factor in the East Division. If not, another mediocre season is in store.
2. Transfer portal, anyone? The Gamecocks’ roster features nine scholarship transfers, six of whom enrolled at Carolina in January. The spring enrollees included Rattler, RB Christian Beal-Smith (Wake Forest), RB Lovasea Carroll (Georgia), EDGE Terrell Dawkins (NC State), DB Devonni Reed (Central Michigan) and WR Antwane Wells Jr. (James Madison). TE Nate Adkins (East Tennessee State), WR Corey Rucker (Arkansas State) and TE Austin Stogner (Oklahoma). Beal-Smith and Carroll should upgrade the running game and Stogner likely will become a favorite target of Rattler’s, given their Oklahoma connection.
3. Freddie Kitchens, analyst: Former Alabama quarterback and NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens returns to the college ranks for the first time since 2005 as an analyst for the Gamecocks. Kitchens spent 2019 as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and the past two years with the New York Giants. At Alabama, Kitchens was a three-year starter and led the Tide to wins in the 1995 Citrus Bowl and 1997 Outback Bowl.
4. NIL have or have not? Shane Beamer is confident the Gamecocks can hang with anybody in the country when it comes to players taking advantage of name, image and likeness. “We're in the capital city of South Carolina. We're the only show in town. We don't compete with other pro sports in our state at the high, high level. I tell recruits this all the time, it's not recruiting speak, when you talk about being well-positioned for name, image and likeness opportunities, I have a hard time finding somebody that's in a better situation than we are,” Beamer said.
--
Extra point
Former Gordo High quarterback Tanner Bailey is a true freshman for the Gamecocks. He is coming off a senior season in which he threw 33 touchdown passes against nine interceptions. He was rated as the 11th-best pro-style QB recruit by some recruiting services.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Kentucky. The Gamecocks could hit Lexington no worse than 3-2 or possibly 4-1. A win would build momentum for the second half of the season.
Jeer: Arkansas: USC could get caught thinking ahead to Georgia.
--
Crystal ball
5-7: The SEC schedule maker did South Carolina no favors. Its crossover games are at Arkansas and at home against Texas A&M, two teams that should finish near the top of the West Division standings. Road games at Florida and Clemson bookend a home game with improving Tennessee to close what likely will be a five-win season.
--
Did you know?
Steve Spurrier is the all-time winningest coach in South Carolina history. He was 86-49 in 11 years. Rex Enright (1938-42, 1946-55) is second with 64 wins.
--
Quotebook
“I was a little bit taken aback because one of our players thought I needed to hear the song so I knew what the song was and I knew what the words were. I'm not that old. I know who Soulja Boy is. I know some of the words to that song. It was an easy ask.”
— Beamer on his TikTok video made to Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On”
--
2021 results
(7-6, 3-5 SEC)
Eastern Illinois; W, 46-0
at East Carolina; W, 20-17
at Georgia; L, 40-13
Kentucky; L, 16-10
Troy; W, 23-14
at Tennessee; L, 45-20
Vanderbilt; W, 21-20
at Texas A&M; L, 44-14
Florida; W, 40-17
at Missouri; L, 31-28
Auburn; W, 21-17
Clemson; L, 30-0
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
vs. North Carolina; W, 38-21
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Georgia Southern
Sept. 10; at Arkansas
Sept. 17; Georgia
Sept. 24; Charlotte
Oct. 1; South Carolina State
Oct. 8; at Kentucky
Oct. 22; Texas A&M
Oct. 29; Missouri
Nov. 5; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 12; at Florida
Nov. 19; Tennessee
Nov. 26; at Clemson
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.