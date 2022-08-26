--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jimbo Fisher
Record: 34-14 in 4 years at Texas A&M, 117-37 in 12 years overall
Age: 56
Hometown: Clarksburg, West Virginia
You don’t say: Fisher was the Division III national player of the year as a quarterback for Samford in 1987. His coach was Terry Bowden.
Coordinators: Darrell Dickey (offense), DJ Durkin (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: College Station, Texas
Home: Kyle Field (102,733 capacity, first game 1905)
All-time record: 766-491-48
Mascot: Reveille
Band: The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band
Last conference title game appearance: 1998 (Big 12)
Returning starters: 9 (4 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. An extra storyline: The A&M vs. Alabama rematch was already going to be hyped and got even more interesting following a public offseason spat between Fisher and Nick Saban over the use of name, image and likeness money in recruiting. “We moved on from it,” Fisher said in July. Perhaps that’s true, but it’s not the last you’ll hear about it before Oct. 8.
2. D.J. the D.C.: If working in the SEC West wasn’t hard enough, previous defensive coordinator Mike Elko left to become head coach at Duke. But his replacement, Durkin, has coached strong defenses at Florida and Michigan and has plenty of talent with which to work. There are four returning starters in the five-man secondary, and defensive lineman Walter Nolen was the nation’s No. 2-ranked recruit in the 2022 class.
3. New leaders needed: Zach Calzada threw for over 2,100 yards last season and Isaiah Spiller rushed for over 1,000, but Calzada transferred to Auburn and Spiller is with the Los Angeles Chargers. Devon Achane ran for over 900 last year and should lead the way as a junior. LSU transfer Max Johnson threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns last year and entered the summer as one of three candidates to be starting quarterback.
4. Under pressure? A&M just missed a playoff berth in 2020 with a 9-1 overall record (8-1 against SEC teams). But Fisher’s three other Texas A&M teams have never finished better than 5-3 in league play. Fisher makes $9 million per year, and the school lured him from Florida State in hopes of contending for national championships. If the Aggies aren’t in the running through Thanksgiving, frustration could build within the fanbase.
--
Extra point
Last year was the Aggies’ first without a bowl game since 2008. They qualified for the Gator Bowl but backed out because of a mix of injuries and COVID-19 cases.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. Who else? Nothing has announced A&M’s presence in the SEC like a couple of wins over the Tide, notably the Johnny Manziel highlight-reel game in 2012 and Seth Small’s game-winning field goal last year. Alabama will be ready to send a message.
Jeer: Florida. The Gators are never short on talent, and there’s no telling how much better they might be by Nov. 5 under new coach Billy Napier.
--
Crystal ball
9-3: Alabama is the only opponent against which the Aggies seem like a significant underdog. But games against Miami, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn and LSU could all be perilous, and it will be tough to get through all those without a slip-up or two.
--
Did you know?
On Sept. 17, the Aggies play the Miami Hurricanes for the fourth time. Miami won the 2007 and 2008 meetings. A&M’s lone win in the series was in 1944, a full decade before Paul "Bear" Bryant became the Aggies’ head coach.
--
Quotebook
“There's reasons to transfer, I get that. But I think, sometimes I hope these guys will try to stick things out at times. But there are reasons. It makes it an interesting show, that's for sure.”
— Fisher
--
2021 results
(8-4, 4-4 SEC)
Kent State; W, 41-10
vs. Colorado; W, 10-7
New Mexico; W, 34-0
vs. Arkansas; L, 20-10
Mississippi St.; L, 26-22
Alabama; W, 41-38
at Missouri; W, 35-14
South Carolina; W, 44-14
Auburn; W, 20-3
at Ole Miss; L, 29-19
Prairie View A&M; W, 52-3
at LSU; L, 27-24
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Sam Houston St.
Sept. 10; Appalachian St.
Sept. 17; Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 24; vs. Arkansas
Oct. 1; at Mississippi St.
Oct. 8; at Alabama
Oct. 22; at South Carolina
Oct. 29; Ole Miss
Nov. 5; Florida
Nov. 12; at Auburn
Nov. 19; UMass
Nov. 26; LSU
(Sept. 24 game in Arlington, Texas.)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.