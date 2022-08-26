--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jon Sumrall
Record: first year
Age: 40
Hometown: Huntsville
You don’t say: Sumrall was a finalist for the job the last time Troy hired a coach in 2019.
Coordinators: Joe Craddock (offense), Shiel Wood (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Troy
Home: Veterans Memorial Stadium (30,000 capacity, first game 1950)
All-time record: 553-425-29
Mascot: T-Roy
Band: Sound of the South
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 14 (8 offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. New coach: Sumrall, a former Troy assistant, returns as the head coach, replacing Chip Lindsey, who was fired at the end of a third straight losing season. “Coach Sumrall is bringing back that culture that Troy is known for,” linebacker Carlton Martial said. “Coach Sumrall is bringing back the culture and grit.” Sumrall was an assistant last year at Kentucky, which is where Troy hired its last successful coach. Neal Brown was 35-16 from 2015-18. Sumrall was a Troy assistant from 2015-17.
2. Martial law: Martial returns for what may seem like his 10th season at Troy. It’s only his fifth, but the former walk-on has a chance at history. With 102 tackles, a number he’s reached the last three seasons, he’ll become the all-time FBS career leader. Martial has made 443 tackles in 47 career games entering the year. Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle posted 545 in 48 career games from 2002-5. “When I got the job, my biggest recruit was Carlton Martial, not a high school kid,” Sumrall said.
3. QB debate: In the preseason, Troy had its third annual quarterback search. This year’s primary candidates: Gunnar Watson with 16 career starts and Peter Costelli, a four-star transfer from Utah. “All are doing good things,” Sumrall said early in camp. “I'm not going to rush to make a fast, sloppy decision. We're going to be very thorough and detailed.” This week, it appeared Watson was close to winning the job.
4. Tight end time: Troy first ran the spread offense in 2006, but the Trojans appear to be near a change. Craddock, the new offensive coordinator, is known for his work with tight ends, a position Troy has ignored since 2006. Craddock was at UAB the last two years and was Arkansas’ offensive coordinator in 2018-19.
--
Extra point
The Sun Belt adding four schools this year forced Troy to move. With James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss joining the Sun Belt’s ranks, the Trojans are now in the league’s West Division.
--
Upset special
Cheer: South Alabama. Martial will play in his hometown for the final time, barring a postseason bowl.
Jeer: Arkansas State. If Troy isn’t playing to be bowl-eligible, season-ending inspiration may be fleeting.
--
Crystal ball
5-7: A fourth straight losing season will be the school’s longest such streak since a 14-year run from 1950-63. The school has 12 10-win seasons and 18 conference titles since then.
--
Did you know?
Troy announced two weeks ago that it had reached 10,000 season tickets and hoped to break its record of 10,693 set in 2019.
--
Quotebook
“I'm very privileged to be at a place that has great history, tradition and success.”
— Sumrall
--
2021 results
(5-7, 3-5 Sun Belt)
Southern U.; W, 55-3
Liberty; L, 21-13
at Southern Miss; W, 21-9
at Louisiana-Monroe; L, 29-16
at South Carolina; L, 23-14
Georgia Southern; W, 27-24
at Texas State; W, 31-28
at Coastal Carolina; L, 35-28
South Alabama; W, 31-24
Louisiana-Lafayette; L, 35-21
Appalachian St.; L, 45-7
at Georgia St.; L, 37-10
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; at Ole Miss
Sept. 10; Alabama A&M
Sept. 17; at Appalachian St.
Sept. 24; Marshall
Oct. 1; at Western Kentucky
Oct. 8; Southern Miss
Oct. 15; Texas State
Oct. 20; at South Alabama
Nov. 5; at Louisiana-Lafayette
Nov. 12; Army
Nov. 19; Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 26; at Arkansas St.
