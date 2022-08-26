--
Coach’s corner
Interim head coach: Bryant Vincent
Record: first year
Age: 46
Hometown: Glasgow, Kentucky
You don’t say: Vincent, who began his coaching career as a student assistant at West Alabama in 1996-97, has spent all but one year since then coaching in the state of Alabama.
Coordinators: Darin Hinshaw (offense), David Reeves (defense)
Info booth
Location: Birmingham
Home: Protective Stadium (47,100 capacity, first game 2021)
All-time record: 162-173-2
Mascot: Blaze
Band: Marching Blazers
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 10 (5 offense, 5 defense)
Four-down territory
1. New coach: The Blazers have to rebound from late June’s stunning news that coach Bill Clark was stepping down for health reasons. He led the program through a self-induced two-year sabbatical, resuscitating UAB football and making it a success. Vincent, quickly named interim coach, has been a Clark assistant the last five years. “For Bill Clark to recommend me as interim head coach is the compliment of a lifetime," Vincent said when promoted. "Bill Clark is UAB football. What he has done as a football coach is truly remarkable. As great of a coach that he is, he's an even a better man, husband, father and leader."
2. Great expectations: Even without Clark, UAB is again expected to contend in Conference USA. The Blazers, who have five winning seasons and four bowl trips in five years since their sabbatical, were picked second in the league behind Texas-San Antonio. “it's probably the best summer coming from the coaches and players standpoint that we've ever had here at UAB,” senior linebacker Noah Wilder said. “We're faster, we're stronger and I feel like we're pulling together a lot better this year, too. The chemistry this year is very good.”
3. High on McBride: Junior running back DeWayne McBride leaped (or at least ran) onto the stage last season, tacking up almost 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing. He averaged almost 7 yards per carry.
4. Hop, skip, jump: Quarterback Dylan Hopkins played through a ligament tear last year and missed spring after surgery, but he’s back. He threw for almost 2,300 yards on 66% passing last year with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Now, he’s healthy.
Extra point
UAB’s Protective Stadium opened to rave reviews last year, and the Blazers have it for a full season now. Call it a major upgrade from Legion Field.
Upset special
Cheer: Texas-San Antonio. It should decide the Conference USA title. It was for the West Division crown last year, when the Roadrunners won 37-34 on a touchdown with 3 seconds remaining. This year, C-USA doesn’t have divisions.
Jeer: Western Kentucky. UAB could be 6-0 when it heads to the Hilltoppers, a recipe for a swollen-head disaster.
Crystal ball
8-5: If so, will that be enough for Vincent to shed the “interim” tag and be the full-fledged head coach?
Did you know?
UAB is 24-3 in Birmingham since returning in 2017 from its self-induced hiatus.
Quotebook
“UAB is very personal to me and my family. Birmingham is personal, this football program is personal to us. To be able to get out there and lead these kids, to mentor them and start this journey of the 2022 season is very special.”
— Vincent
2021 results
(9-4, 6-2 Conference USA)
vs. Jacksonville St.; W, 31-0
at Georgia; L, 56-7
at North Texas; W, 40-6
at Tulane; W, 28-21
Liberty; L, 36-12
Florida Atlantic; W, 31-14
at Southern Miss; W, 34-0
Rice; L, 30-24
Louisiana Tech; W, 52-38
Marshall; W, 21-14
at Texas-San Antonio; L, 34-31
Texas-El Paso; W, 42-25
Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.)
vs. BYU; W, 31-28
2022 schedule
Sept. 1; Alabama A&M
Sept. 10; at Liberty
Sept. 17; Georgia Southern
Oct. 1; at Rice
Oct. 8; Middle Tennessee
Oct. 15; Charlotte
Oct. 21; at Western Kentucky
Oct. 29; at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 5; Texas-San Antonio
Nov. 12; North Texas
Nov. 19; at LSU
Nov. 26; at Louisiana Tech
