Coach’s corner
Head coach: Clark Lea
Record: 2-10 in 1 year
Age: 39
Hometown: Nashville
You don’t say: Lea started his college athletic career as a baseball player for the 2001 NAIA champion Birmingham-Southern Panthers.
Coordinators: Joey Lynch (offense), Nick Howell (defense)
Info booth
Location: Nashville
Home: Vanderbilt Stadium (40,350 capacity, first game 1981)
All-time record: 611-648-50
Mascot: Mr. Commodore
Band: The Spirit of Gold
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 8 (4 offense, 4 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Back in the basement: Vanderbilt is an easy pick to take up the bottom of the SEC East with what is considered the least-talented team in the league. One preseason magazine’s position-by-position analysis had the Commodores 14th of 14 SEC teams at six of seven positions. Running back, where returnee Rocko Griffin ran for a team-high 534 yards last year, was 13th. Thank you, Missouri? “We know, in time, Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country,” Lea said. “As I said a year ago, there are no cheat codes, shortcuts, no hacks that will allow this to happen overnight.”
2. QB, please: Vandy, after a preseason duel last year to decide a quarterback, entered this preseason having already made a choice. In a reversal of last year’s duel, Mike Wright will start ahead of Ken Seals. “It’s all about moving the ball,” Lea said. “One way to do that is with a mobile quarterback. Mike Wright is one of the best in the country in that respect.” Last year, Seals was the preseason victor and made seven starts, but Wright started five of the last six games. Both threw for over 1,000 yards.
3. Rush to judgment: As weak as Vanderbilt has been at winning recently, the Commodores were even weaker at a pass rush last year. Vandy totaled just nine sacks to rank last in the SEC, a mere 15 sacks behind 13th-place Arkansas. That’s one reason the Commodores had the worst defense in the league, coughing up an average of more than 450 yards per game. Zoom, zoom.
4. Who are you? The Commodores had zero players named to the preseason All-SEC teams. That’s first-, second- or third-team choices, and includes specialists.
Extra point
The Commodores have lost 17 straight SEC games, going winless in the conference each of the last two years. Since the SEC started division play in 1993, 23 teams have officially gone winless in the league. Vandy has done it eight times.
Upset special
Cheer: Northern Illinois. Vanderbilt heads off to the always-daunting Huskie Stadium, home to preseason Mid-American Conference West Division favorite Northern Illinois.
Jeer: Elon. Vandy opened last year with a 20-point home loss to an FCS team. Can the Commodores avoid the same fate in this year’s home opener?
Crystal ball
3-9: The season begins at Hawaii, and Vandy fans may wish to make that trip last all season. How bad is the program right now? Last year’s two wins were considered a pleasant surprise. Imagine getting to three.
Did you know?
Vanderbilt has eight unbeaten seasons in its history, though none since Hiroshima and Nagasaki became famous. In 1944, the Commodores finished 3-0-1.
Quotebook
“We’re not fighting to win an SEC game. We’re fighting to become a dominant force within the conference.”
— Lea
2021 results
(2-10, 0-8 SEC)
East Tennessee St.; L, 23-3
at Colorado St.; W, 24-21
Stanford; L, 41-23
Georgia; L, 62-0
UConn; W, 30-28
at Florida; L, 42-0
at South Carolina; L, 21-20
Mississippi St.; L, 45-6
Missouri; L, 37-28
Kentucky; L, 34-17
at Ole Miss; L, 31-17
at Tennessee; L, 45-21
2022 schedule
Aug. 27; at Hawaii
Sept. 3; Elon
Sept. 10; Wake Forest
Sept. 17; at Northern Illinois
Sept. 24; at Alabama
Oct. 8; Ole Miss
Oct. 15; at Georgia
Oct. 22; at Missouri
Nov. 5; South Carolina
Nov. 12; at Kentucky
Nov. 19; Florida
Nov. 26; Tennessee
