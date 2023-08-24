Coach’s corner
Head coach: Connell Maynor
Record: 29-20 in 5 years at A&M, 94-51 in 13 seasons
Age: 54
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
You don't say: Maynor was inducted into his high school hall of fame over the summer. When asked why it took so long, Maynor laughed and said it was only the school’s second HoF class.
Coordinators: NA (offense), Kienus Boulware (defense)
Info booth
Location: Huntsville
Home: Louis Crews Stadium (21,000 capacity, first game 1996)
All-time record: 445-425-33
Mascot: Butch
Band: Maroon and White
Last conference title game appearance: 2021 spring
Returning starters: n/a
Four-down territory
1. Can the Bulldogs rebound? Alabama A&M lost its first four games and never fully recovered. Three of the losses were to teams picked above them in the preseason SWAC poll — Florida A&M, Jackson State and Alabama State — in what were relatively close games. Maynor said to turn those losses into wins the Bulldogs need play four quarters.
2. Win the close games again: Although three SWAC losses were by two or more scores (none by more than 14 points), Alabama A&M was 4-1 in games decided by eight points or less. With what is expected to be a close race in the SWAC East, the Bulldogs will have to continue that trend of finding ways to win those games that come down to the wire.
3. Who’s the quarterback: The roster features four quarterbacks, but only one with extensive experience and one other with limited playing time. Redshirt junior Xavier Lankford would seem to be the frontrunner even though Maynor didn’t indicate that. Lankford passed for more than 1,000 yards and provided a minimal rushing threat in his 10 games. He needs to improve on his TD-to-interception rate though. It was only 6-to-5 and that won’t work, even in a run-first offense. Other candidates are redshirt sophomore Zavier Wright, freshman Howard Thornton and freshman Ashley Tucker. Maynor said whichever quarterback was more consistent, made the least mistakes and made players around him better will be the starter.
4. Preseason All-SWAC: Alabama A&M had three players picked to the preseason first-team All-SWAC team. Donovan Eaglin, a Michigan State transfer who led the Bulldogs with 897 yards and 6 TDs, led the way. Offensive lineman Jonathan Williams was also a first-team selection along with defensive lineman Zareon Hayes, who had 16.5 tackles for loss among his 53 total tackles.
Extra point
Alabama A&M was picked to finish fourth in the SWAC East behind Florida A&M, Jackson State and Alabama State, but the Bulldogs did receive two first-place votes. Southern was picked by the media to win the West Division.
Upset special
Cheer: Jackson State. With the buzz around Deion Sanders/Coach Prime gone after he left for Colorado, Alabama A&M is in prime position to upset the Tigers this season.
Jeer: Mississippi Valley State. A second straight loss to MVSU would not sit well with Bulldogs alumni.
Crystal ball
6-5: A two-win improvement should be the minimum for this year’s team, given that Lane replaces Troy on the pre-conference schedule and the Bulldogs should be able to handle Mississippi Valley State this season. An upset of Jackson State would be icing on the cake.
Did you know?
For its conference opener, Alabama A&M travels to SWAC West favorite Southern in the third game of the season.
Quotebook
“I love what I do, on and off the field. To me, I don’t work.”
— Maynor on his passion for coaching
2022 results
(4-7, 4-4 SWAC)
at UAB; L, 59-0
at Troy; L, 38-17
Austin Peay; L, 28-3
at Florida A&M; L, 38-25
Bethune-Cookman; W, 35-27
Grambling; W, 37-31
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff; W, 34-31
vs. Alabama St.; L, 24-17
at Mississippi Valley St.; L, 30-20
vs. Jackson St.; L, 30-20
Texas Southern; W, 24-20
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; at Vanderbilt
Sept. 9; Lane
Sept. 16; at Southern
Sept. 23; Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 30; Tuskegee
Oct. 7; vs. Jackson St.
Oct. 14; at Grambling
Oct. 28; vs. Alabama St.
Nov. 4; Florida A&M
Nov. 11; at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 18; Mississippi Valley St.
(Oct. 7 game in Mobile. Oct. 28 game in Birmingham.)
