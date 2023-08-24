Coach’s corner
Head coach: Nick Saban
Record: 189-27 in 16 seasons at Alabama, 285-69-1 in 27 seasons overall
Age: 71
Hometown: Fairmont, West Virginia
You don’t say: Saban went to Italy with wife Terry over the summer for their 50th wedding anniversary. He was still recognized by people overseas and was even greeted with a few Roll Tide’s.
Coordinators: Tommy Rees (offense), Kevin Steele (Defense)
Info booth
Location: Tuscaloosa
Home: Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077 capacity, first game 1929)
All-time record: 967-309-42
Mascot: Big Al
Band: Million Dollar Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2021
Returning starters: 10 (4 offense, 6 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Let it cook: Everyone wants to know who’s the starting quarterback. That’s fair. But Saban says you can’t rush it. He equated the QB process to that of Grandma Saban baking a cake. While young Nick would want the cake right away, the matriarch had to remind him that if you don’t wait until it’s cooked properly you get a mushy mess. Same holds true for QBs. Saban is going to “make sure we let the cake bake” until Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson can develop and separate themselves from the pack.
2. This ain’t futbol: Alabama has some international flavor to the roster this season. Olaus Alinen is a highly touted freshman from Finland who played high school football in Connecticut. He joins Australian punter James Burnip, who’s been a member of the Crimson Tide since 2021. Alabama also got a commitment from a top-ranked linebacker from Germany, who will join the team in 2024.
3. Third time’s a charm: Kevin Steele is back at Alabama for a third stint under Saban. Steele was the defensive coordinator for Alabama in 2008 with a defense that ranked second nationally against the run. After a few seasons at Clemson, Steele came back to Bama to coach linebackers. He had stops at LSU, Auburn and Miami before returning to Alabama this season. Alabama’s defense ranked ninth in scoring defense and 13th in total defense last season.
4. Turner’s turn: The spotlight was on linebacker Will Anderson Jr. the past two seasons, and for good reason. He’s in the NFL now and the spotlight has shifted over to Dallas Turner. Again, for good reason. As a freshman in Anderson’s shadow, Turner had 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Turner had just four sacks last year with eight tackles for loss, but he’s clearly the playmaker on defense.
Extra point
Alabama lost on the final play of the game in both losses last year. First, Tennessee moved the ball 35 yards in the final seconds and kicked the winning field goal as time expired. Three weeks later, LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime for a one-point win. Both games were on the road.
Upset special
Cheer: Tennessee. The Vols finally broke Alabama’s stranglehold on the series last season, breaking a 15-game losing streak. Good news for Alabama is the 2023 game is at home, and Tennessee has an 18-31-6 record in those games.
Jeer: LSU. The SEC West might come down to the winner of this game. Alabama’s at home, so advantage Alabama. Still, LSU doesn’t have much drop-off from last year while Alabama’s got two new coordinators and a new quarterback to break in.
Crystal ball
11-1: Plenty of questions and no concrete answers right now for Alabama. About 99% of college teams would be thrilled with a record like this, but Alabama is part of the 1%. There’s a trap waiting out there for the Crimson Tide, it’s just a question of which team is springing it. The bigger question is will one loss keep Alabama out of the SEC title game?
Did you know?
Under Saban, Alabama has won a national title four times with a first-year starting quarterback (Greg McElroy in 2009, AJ McCarron in 2011, Jake Coker in 2015, Mac Jones in 2020). The Crimson Tide will have a first-year starter this season in either Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson. Buchner was the starter for Notre Dame last year but would be a first-year Alabama starting quarterback.
Quotebook
“I know this group. We’re going to win it all. We’re going to the national championship, undefeated, Joe Moore (Award) and I want that Outland (Award). ... We’ve got leaders and a great spirit to the team, so we know we are capable of doing it and know we’re capable of being great.”
— offensive lineman JC Latham
2022 results
(11-2, 6-2 SEC)
Utah State; W, 55-0
at Texas; W, 20-19
Louisiana-Monroe; W, 63-7
Vanderbilt; W, 55-3
at Arkansas; W, 49-26
Texas A&M; W, 24-20
at Tennessee; L, 52-49
Mississippi St.; W, 30-6
at LSU; (OT) L, 32-31
at Ole Miss; W, 30-24
Austin Peay; W, 34-0
Auburn; W, 49-27
Sugar Bowl (New Orleans)
Kansas State; W, 45-20
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; Middle Tennessee
Sept. 9; Texas
Sept. 16; at South Florida
Sept. 23; Ole Miss
Sept. 30; at Mississippi St.
Oct. 7; at Texas A&M
Oct. 14; Arkansas
Oct. 21; Tennessee
Nov. 4; LSU
Nov. 11; at Kentucky
Nov. 18; Chattanooga
Nov. 25; at Auburn
