Coach’s corner
Head coach: Sam Pittman
Record: 19-17 in 3 seasons
Age: 61
Hometown: El Reno, Oklahoma
You don’t say: Arkansas’ win total the past two seasons (17) surpasses the total from Pittman’s first year and the three seasons before that (11, 2017-20).
Coordinators: Dan Enos (offense), Travis Williams/Marcus Woodson (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Home: Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,112 capacity, first game 1938)
All-time record: 736-531-40
Mascot: Big Red/Tusk
Band: Razorback Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2006
Returning starters: 8 (4 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. In reach of a record: In addition to more than 1,400 career rushing yards, starting quarterback KJ Jefferson has already thrown for 5,816 yards. If he throws for more than 1,949 this season, he’ll break Tyler Wilson’s 11-year-old school record.
2. Rocket man: Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is a returning running back who should have a big influence in the Razorbacks’ offense. Not only did he rush for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but the Razorbacks lost several key receivers.
3. Midseason madness: The middle of Arkansas’ schedule looks particularly daunting. A 3-0 start seems plausible, but then Arkansas will be away from home for a month to play LSU, Texas A&M (neutral-ish site), Ole Miss and Alabama. After that? A home game against Mississippi State — a team that torched the Hogs 40-17 last year for their most lopsided loss of the season.
4. Hunting hardware: After winning all three rivalry games with trophies at stake in 2021 (LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri), the Hogs lost all three in 2022 — but by only two, three and two points.
--
Extra point
Enos, who takes over as offensive coordinator this year, had the same role at Arkansas from 2015-17.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Texas A&M. Arkansas lost last year and might be an underdog against the talented-but-chaotic Aggies. This game — played at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium — is game two in a difficult five-week stretch.
Jeer: Florida. The Razorbacks get a week off before traveling to Gainesville. And while it’s possible Florida will be better by Nov. 4 than at the start of the year, a win here for Arkansas makes an unbeaten November look plausible.
--
Crystal ball
8-4: The road trips to LSU and Alabama stand out, but the depth of the SEC West makes it tough to imagine the Razorbacks winning all their other games. At least seven other opponents seem capable of beating Arkansas. It seems reasonable to expect a couple will.
--
Did you know?
Last year’s Liberty Bowl was Arkansas’ 44th bowl game played. The 55-53 win over Kansas featured both the most points Arkansas ever scored and the most points the Razorbacks ever allowed in a bowl game.
--
Quotebook
“My first memory of Tulsa World was in 1979, I made the Tulsa World all-state team. That's true. There was nobody else to give it to. There was like three running backs in the state.”
— Pittman, asked by a Tulsa World reporter at SEC Media Days about an early memory of Oklahoma football
--
2022 results
(7-6, 3-5 SEC)
Cincinnati;W, 31-24
South Carolina;W, 44-30
Missouri State;W, 38-27
vs. Texas A&M;L, 23-21
Alabama;L, 49-26
at Mississippi St.;L, 40-17
at BYU;W, 52-35
at Auburn;W ,41-27
Liberty;L, 21-19
LSU;L, 13-10
Ole Miss;W, 42-27
at Missouri;L, 29-27
Liberty Bowl (Memphis)
Kansas;(3OT) W, 55-53
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; Western Carolina
Sept. 9; Kent State
Sept. 16; BYU
Sept. 23; at LSU
Sept. 30; vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 7; Ole Miss
Oct. 14; at Alabama
Oct. 21; Mississippi St.
Nov. 4; at Florida
Nov. 11; Auburn
Nov. 18; FIU
Nov. 25; Missouri
(Sept. 2 game in Little Rock. Sept. 30 game in Arlington, Texas.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.