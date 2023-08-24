Coach's corner
Head coach: Billy Napier
Record: 6-7 in 1 year at Florida, 33-12 in 4 years overall
Age: 43
Hometown: Chatsworth, Georgia
You don’t say: Napier’s roots run deep in Tennessee, but also Alabama, where his mother is from.
Coordinators: Rob Sale (offense), Austin Armstrong/Sean Spencer (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Gainesville, Florida
Home: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548 capacity, first game 1930)
All-time record: 753-438-40
Mascots: Albert and Alberta
Band: The Pride of the Sunshine
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 8 (5 offense, 3 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Life after Anthony Richardson: Richardson, last year’s starter, took his talents to the NFL after throwing for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also ran for 654 yards and 9 TDs. There are five QBs listed on Florida’s roster, but it appears the starting job was won by Graham Mertz, a transfer from Wisconsin with 32 starts under his belt. He beat out Jack Miller III and Max Brown.
2. Still calling the plays: Napier will continue to be the team’s play-caller even though some higher-profile coaches who used to do that have stepped back from it. Napier said he thinks he can help establish the team’s personality and identity if he continues in that role.
3. Buying in: The first year under Napier didn’t go quite as planned with the Gators finishing under .500. But one theme to this year’s team is “buying in.” Players at the recent SEC Football Media Days said the difference between this year and last is that everybody seems to be on the same page. “There’s no wavering minds, no guys thinking what about this, what about that, trying to see if the grass is greener on the other side,” offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun said.
4. Crucial season for Napier? It could be. The Gators lost five of their last seven games, including an embarrassing setback against Vanderbilt and another to rival Florida State. The Florida fanbase won’t be happy if that happens again this season.
--
Extra point
Offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakin was born in Nashville and admitted he was somewhat of a Tennessee fan growing up. But many of his family members attended Florida and he followed their lead, never looking back.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Tennessee. The Vols come into the season riding a wave of success, but Florida gets them at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, never an easy place for the road team to win.
Jeer: Missouri. The Gators travel to play the Tigers sandwiched between a road game at LSU and a regular-season ending home game against Florida State.
--
Crystal ball
7-5: After a tough road game at Utah, the Gators potentially could reel off six straight wins heading into the Georgia game. Starting with the Bulldogs, things get quite a bit tougher.
--
Quotebook
“We kind of walked into an unprecedented time in college football and there was no manual for it. And listen, this thing continues to change. There's a number of variables that contribute to that. But I can tell you at the University of Florida, I'm very pleased with where we're at. We have benefitted a group called Florida Victorious who has great leadership. I think the state laws have allowed us to go down a better path.”
— Napier on the transfer portal
--
2022 results
(6-7, 3-5 SEC)
Utah; W, 29-26
Kentucky; L, 26-16
South Florida; W, 31-28
at Tennessee; L, 38-33
Eastern Washington; W, 52-17
Missouri; W, 24-17
LSU; L, 42-35
vs. Georgia; L, 42-20
Texas A&M; W, 41-24
South Carolina; W, 38-6
at Vanderbilt; L, 31-24
at Florida St.; L, 45-38
Las Vegas Bowl
vs. Oregon St.; L, 30-3
--
2023 schedule
Aug. 31; at Utah
Sept. 9; McNeese
Sept. 16; Tennessee
Sept. 23; Charlotte
Sept. 30; at Kentucky
Oct. 7; Vanderbilt
Oct. 14; at South Carolina
Oct. 28; vs. Georgia
Nov. 4; Arkansas
Nov. 11; at LSU
Nov. 18; at Missouri
Nov. 25; Florida St.
(Oct. 28 game in Jacksonville, Florida.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.