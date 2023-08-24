Coach’s corner
Head coach: Rich Rodriguez
Record: 9-2 in 1 year at JSU, 172-121-2 in 26 years overall
Age: 60
Hometown: Grant Town, West Virginia
You don't say: Rodriguez and offensive coordinator Rod Smith have a relationship that goes back 30 years when Smith played for Rodriguez at Glenville State. Smith has worked for Rodriguez in some capacity for 10 years.
Coordinators: Rod Smith (offense), Zac Alley (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Jacksonville
Home: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000 capacity, first game 1947)
All-time record: 574-363-4
Mascot: Cocky
Band: Marching Southerners
Last conference title game appearance: N/A
Returning starters: 16 (9 offense, 7 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. New era for Gamecocks: Jacksonville State officially left the ASUN and FCS for the greener pastures of FBS on July 1 when it became a member of Conference USA. JSU’s new conference is home to Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Florida International, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, UTEP, Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech. Kennesaw State, another ASUN member, will join the league in 2024.
2. Topsy-turvy schedule: Get ready for a lot of midweek football games in CUSA. In an effort to get national television recognition, CUSA will play games throughout the week. Jacksonville State will play Sam Houston on a Thursday, while Middle Tennessee and Florida International are Wednesday matchups. Liberty and Western Kentucky are Tuesday games. While it will be different, at least JSU fans will have a bunch of Saturdays to watch other games.
3. Quarterback options: The quarterback room was already crowded with six players but then Zion Webb from Phenix City was granted a sixth year of eligibility. Now, Rodriguez likely will again hand over quarterback duties to Webb, who rushed for 647 yards and a team-high 13 TDs last season. Waiting in the wings is Nebraska transfer and former Muscle Shoals QB Logan Smothers, who played three years for the Cornhuskers, including one start. Other quarterbacks listed on the roster include Hueytown's Earl Woods III, Boaz’s Carter Lambert, Ohio’s Te’Sean Smoot, Fairhope’s Caden Freel and Springville’s Ashton Frye.
4. Go-to guy: Tight end Sean Brown has been named to the preseason John Mackey Award watch list after leading ASUN tight ends in receiving yards each of the past two seasons. He was the Gamecocks’ second-leading receiver a year ago.
--
Extra point
Jacksonville State’s preseason roster features 22 transfer players from FCS or FBS programs. In addition to Nebraska (Smothers), some of the transfers played at schools such as Texas Tech, Washington State, Purdue, Georgia, Troy and Kansas State.
--
Upset special
Cheer: South Carolina. The Gamecocks have a propensity for pulling off stunners — remember Florida State and Ole Miss? In a battle of Gamecocks, South Carolina will be coming off back-to-back road games at Missouri and Texas A&M, so they might be a tad beat up.
Jeer: Coastal Carolina. Tim Beck takes over the Chanticleers, who were 9-4 last season. An early-season road trip to Myrtle Beach could be tough for the Gamecocks.
--
Crystal ball
7-5: Gamecocks are moving up to play big-boy football. Are they ready for the 12-game grind that includes a goofy mid-week schedule of games?
--
Did you know?
Jacksonville State was picked to finish seventh in CUSA for its initial venture into FBS. Only FIU and Sam Houston were picked below the Gamecocks. Western Kentucky and Liberty are expected to battle for the conference title.
--
Quotebook
"I'd say a big improvement comes from a mental standpoint — knowing what I'm doing and how to go about practice. I've matured and it's been a big difference for me, especially body-wise, because I had a full summer this year, so I feel like I'm in shape, healthy and ready to go."
— quarterback Zion Webb
--
2022 results
(9-2, 5-0 ASUN)
vs. Stephen F. Austin; W, 42-17
Davidson; W, 35-17
at Murray State; W, 34-3
at Tulsa; L, 54-17
at Nicholls; W, 52-21
Kennesaw State; (OT) W, 35-28
vs. UNA; W, 47-31
Southeastern Louisiana; L, 31-14
at Austin Peay; W, 40-16
Eastern Kentucky; W, 42-17
at Central Arkansas; W, 40-17
--
2023 schedule
Aug. 26; UTEP
Sept. 2; East Tennessee
Sept. 9; at Coastal Carolina
Sept. 23; Eastern Michigan
Sept. 28; at Sam Houston
Oct. 4; at Middle Tennessee
Oct. 10; Liberty
Oct. 17; Western Kentucky
Oct. 25; at Florida International
Nov. 4; at South Carolina
Nov. 18; Louisiana Tech
Nov. 25; at New Mexico St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.