Coach’s corner
Head coach: Mark Stoops
Record: 66-59 in 10 seasons
Age: 56
Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio
You don’t say: This is Stoops’ 11th season as UK head coach, tied for the eighth-longest active tenure at the FBS level.
Coordinators: Liam Coen (offense), Brad White (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Home: Kroger Field (61,000 capacity, first game 1973)
All-time record: 646-641-44
Mascots: Wildcat, Scratch
Band: Wildcat Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Transfer treasure: Replacing QB Will Levis seems like a much more manageable task since Kentucky picked up Devin Leary from North Carolina State. Leary missed half of last season with an injury, but in 2021 he threw for over 3,400 yards with 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions. With receivers Dane Key and Barion Brown as teammates, Leary will have talented help.
2. … And about that offense: The return of 37-year-old offensive coordinator Liam Coen was welcome news to UK fans. Coen was the OC in 2021, when the Cats averaged 32 points per game and won 10 games, but then he left to work for the Los Angeles Rams for a year.
3. O brother, where art thou? Stoops is bringing brother Mike, a former Arizona head coach, onto the UK staff this year to help coach defense. “He wants to help where needed and have big-picture ideas but also be a great soldier, if you will, and do his part,” Mark said.
4. A flip with Florida: Kentucky lost 31 straight meetings with Florida from 1987 through 2017, but since then the Cats are 3-2 against UF and have won the last two. A win this year would be their longest win streak in the series since getting four from 1948-51.
--
Extra point
Kentucky seeks its eighth straight bowl game appearance. Before 2016, the Wildcats went five years without one.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Tennessee. Kentucky’s 27-year losing streak to the Vols ended more than a decade ago, but since then Tennessee has still given the Wildcats trouble. Knoxville was a nightmare last year as UK lost 44-6. Expect a much closer game.
Jeer: Louisville. The Cats have dominated their in-state rival lately, winning four straight in the series — all by double digits. But last year’s meeting was the closest of the four, and the host Cardinals will be eager to try and change the narrative.
--
Crystal ball
8-4: Kentucky should have little trouble starting 5-0. (Surely not another loss to Vandy … right?) Tennessee and South Carolina are two of the key toss-up games after that. Georgia and Alabama are tough, but Kentucky has enough talent these days to at least compete with anyone.
--
Did you know?
UK’s winning percentage against Alabama is its lowest against any opponent it has played more than four times. The Wildcats are 2-38-1 (.061) against the Tide, having earned wins in 1922 and 1997.
--
Quotebook
“We’re all-around kicking butt at UK.”
— the wonderfully named defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, noting UK’s success in multiple sports
--
2022 results
Miami (Ohio);W, 37-13
at Florida;W, 26-16
Youngstown St.;W, 31-0
Northern Illinois;W, 31-23
at Ole Miss;L, 22-19
South Carolina;L, 24-14
Mississippi St.;W, 27-17
at Tennessee;L, 44-6
at Missouri;W, 21-17
Vanderbilt;L, 24-21
Georgia;L, 16-6
Louisville;W, 26-13
Music City Bowl (Nashville)
vs. Iowa;L, 21-0
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; Ball State
Sept. 9; Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 16; Akron
Sept. 23; at Vanderbilt
Sept. 30; Florida
Oct. 7; at Georgia
Oct. 14; Missouri
Oct. 28; Tennessee
Nov. 4; at Mississippi St.
Nov. 11; Alabama
Nov. 18; at South Carolina
Nov. 25; at Louisville
