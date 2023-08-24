Coach’s corner
Head coach: Brian Kelly
Record: 10-4 in 1 year at LSU, 294-101-2 in 32 years overall
Age: 61
Hometown: Everett, Massachusetts
You don’t say: Kelly is the second LSU coach to take the Tigers to the SEC championship game in his first year as head coach. Les Miles did it in 2005.
Coordinators: Mike Denbrock (offense), Matt House (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Home: Tiger Stadium (102,321 capacity, first game 1924)
All-time record: 833-431-47
Mascot: Mike the Tiger
Band: Golden Band from Tigerland
Last conference title game appearance: 2022
Returning starters: 13 (8 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Much Harold-ed: Any conversation about the Tigers’ defense warrants a mention of one of the more gifted sophomores in the country, linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. As a freshman, Perkins had 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
2. Back again, part II: Quarterback Jayden Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, returns for his second season with LSU after completing over two-thirds of his passes and throwing for over 2,900 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for nearly 900 yards and 11 scores.
3. LSU to ATL? Though LSU’s seven SEC championship game appearances rank fourth, the Tigers — who won the West last year — have never qualified two years in a row.
4. I know who you are: LSU’s offensive line experience should be helpful, particularly in the season-opening test against Florida State. LSU’s projected starting offensive linemen — sophomore tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., junior guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier and senior center Charles Turner III — all started multiple games last season.
--
Extra point
Since the Tigers’ unbeaten 2019 season, they have lost five games by three touchdowns or more.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. The Tigers would probably be a slight underdog in Tuscaloosa if the teams played the first week. Nick Saban’s crew has not forgotten LSU’s overtime win in Death Valley last year.
Jeer: at Ole Miss. The Rebels are among the less predictable teams in the conference, but their hurry-up style and creative play-calling make them a threat.
--
Crystal ball
10-2: After the season opener in Orlando against the ‘Noles, LSU figures to have the talent advantage through its next seven games. Crossing over with Mizzou and Florida from the East should help. LSU seeks revenge against Texas A&M.
--
Did you know?
LSU’s 32-31 win over Alabama last November was the first one-point margin in the series since the Tigers beat the Tide 19-18 in 1988. That day, LSU’s David Browndyke made a 34-yarder in the final minute and Alabama’s Phillip Doyle narrowly missed a 54-yarder moments later.
--
Quotebook
“I think my accent is pretty good and has gotten better throughout the recruiting process. It depends on if I'm in northern Louisiana or southern Louisiana. Sometimes I get over to Lake Charles, it's got to change a little bit.”
— Kelly, when jokingly asked whether he’s improved his accent for recruiting purposes
--
2022 results
(10-4, 6-2 SEC)
vs. Florida State;L, 24-23
Southern;W, 65-17
Mississippi St.;W, 31-16
New Mexico;W, 38-0
at Auburn;W, 21-17
Tennessee;L, 40-13
at Florida;W, 45-35
Ole Miss;W, 45-20
Alabama;(OT) W, 32-31
at Arkansas;W, 13-10
UAB;W, 41-10
at Texas A&M;L, 38-23
Georgia;L, 50-30
Citrus Bowl (Orlando)
vs. Purdue;W, 63-7
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 3; vs. Florida St.
Sept. 9; Grambling
Sept. 16; at Mississippi St.
Sept. 23; Arkansas
Sept. 30; at Ole Miss
Oct. 7; at Missouri
Oct. 14; at Auburn
Oct. 21; Army
Nov. 4; at Alabama
Nov. 11; Florida
Nov. 18; Georgia St.
Nov. 25; Texas A&M
(Sept. 3 game in Orlando)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.