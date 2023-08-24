Coach's corner
Head coach: Zach Arnett
Record: First year
Age: 37
Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico
You don’t say: Arnett finished his college career at New Mexico with 200 tackles.
Coordinators: Kevin Barbay (offense), Matt Brock (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Starkville, Mississippi
Home: Davis Wade Stadium (61,337 capacity, first game 1914)
All-time record: 598-572-37
Mascot: Bully
Band: The Famous Maroon Band
Last conference title game appearance: 1998
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Missing the Pirate: Shortly after the 2022 season ended, head coach Mike Leach died of a heart attack. Leach was a coach that was beloved in Starkville. Known for his wit and his offensive mind, the passing of Leach leaves a void in the Mississippi State program.
2. Replacing Leach: When the stunning news of Leach’s death, MSU officials wasted little time elevating Zach Arnett from defensive coordinator to head coach. Arnett is young but has paid his dues, rising from a graduate assistant at San Diego State to defensive coordinator for the Aztecs in just seven years. This will be his fourth year with the Bulldogs, but it is his first head coaching job.
3. All Hail Will: Having an experienced quarterback is always a plus and Mississippi State returns one of the best in the SEC in Will Rogers, who returns for his senior season. Under Leach’s Air Raid offense, Rogers already owns Mississippi State’s all-time records for passing yards (10,689) and passing touchdowns (82). Barring injury, Rogers should finish his career in the top 5 in the SEC for passing yardage and become only the third quarterback in league history to surpass 100 career TD passes.
4. New OC: Arnett hired Kevin Barbay as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Barbay previously was at Central Michigan and Appalachian State. Arnett said what impressed him most was Barbay’s answer to a question about what type offense he would run. Barbay’s answer was that he couldn’t say until he found his best 11 players. With Rogers at quarterback, though, expect the Bulldogs to remain pass-happy.
--
Extra point
Mississippi State will break out a throwback uniform for its Nov. 4 homecoming game with Kentucky. The uniforms honor the 25th anniversary of the program’s lone SEC West Division title. Coached by Jackie Sherrill, Mississippi State went 6-2 in division play, including a win over Alabama, and finished 8-5 overall.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Arizona. The Sun Devils come to Starkville in the second week of the season. Expect the Bulldogs to give them a heavy dose of more cowbell.
Jeer: Ole Miss. Arnett has been a part of the Egg Bowl as a coordinator, but now he’s the head coach. A loss to the Rebels in Starkville would not go over well with the fanbase.
--
Crystal ball
7-5: The SEC road schedule is tough with games at South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M. Mississippi State likely will need a win or two in those games to have a chance to finish above .500 in Arnett’s first year.
--
Did you know?
Mississippi State linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson each recorded more than 100 tackles last season.
--
Quotebook
“We're fortunate as coaches, we live in the most fertile recruiting ground there is for college football players, the state of Mississippi. And then you expand out from there, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia. If you can't find players in this footprint then you ain't going to be a coach very long.”
— Arnett talking about recruiting in the SEC
--
2022 results
(9-4, 4-4 SEC)
Memphis; W, 49-23
at Arizona; W, 39-17
at LSU; L, 31-16
Bowling Green; W, 45-14
Texas A&M; W, 42-24
Arkansas; W, 40-17
at Kentucky; L, 27-17
at Alabama; L, 30-6
Auburn; (OT) W, 39-33
Georgia; L, 45-19
East Tennessee St.; W, 56-7
at Ole Miss; W, 24-22
Reliaquest Bowl (Tampa, Florida)
vs. Illinois; W, 19-10
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 9; Arizona
Sept. 16; LSU
Sept. 23; at South Carolina
Sept. 30; Alabama
Oct. 7; Western Michigan
Oct. 21; at Arkansas
Oct. 28; at Auburn
Nov. 4; Kentucky
Nov. 11; at Texas A&M
Nov. 18; Southern Miss
Nov. 23; Ole Miss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.