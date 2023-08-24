Coach’s corner
Head coach: Eliah Drinkwitz
Record: 17-19 in 3 seasons at Missouri, 29-20 in four years overall
Age: 40
Hometown: Alma, Arkansas
You don’t say: Drinkwitz served as a quality control assistant on Auburn’s 2010 national title-winning team. According to a Montgomery Advertiser article, he said he made around $15,000.
Coordinators: Kirby Moore (offense), Blake Baker/D.J. Smith (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Columbia, Missouri
Home: Faurot Field (62,621 capacity, first game 1926)
All-time record: 702-586-52
Mascot: Truman
Band: Marching Mizzou
Last conference title game appearance: 2014
Returning starters: 14 (6 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Riding the roller coaster: In a three-game stretch last year, Mizzou practically gave away a game to reeling Auburn, nearly upset eventual champion Georgia and then lost to a mediocre Florida team. After a week off, the Tigers barely beat Vanderbilt, thumped South Carolina and collapsed late against Kentucky. Will the ’23 Tigers be more consistent?
2. Burden to bear: It was a coup when Mizzou landed WR Luther Burden III, one of the nation’s top-ranked prospects, out of East St. Louis, Illinois. He caught five TDs, ran for two and added a punt-return score last year. The sophomore needs a big year to lift an offense with a lot of uncertainty.
3. Making use of the metros: Though not located in a recruiting hotbed, the Tigers still must get their share of good players from Missouri’s two biggest cities. “Obviously St. Louis for us so far has been a very good area for us, but we're also very adamant in recruiting Kansas City, two very large top-50 metropolitan areas, top-50 media markets,” Drinkwitz said. “And we've got to control those and own those.”
4. Who was top Toro? Spanish Fort grad Kris Abrams-Draine had 13 pass breakups last year, most of any Tiger. The defensive back was asked this past summer who was a better high school player between him and current Auburn cornerback D.J. James, also of Spanish Fort. “Me,” Abrams-Draine said with a laugh. When asked why: “Because I played everything. I didn’t just play defense.”
--
Extra point
Mizzou has had four consecutive .500 regular seasons.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Kansas State. Despite reserving more vitriol for the Jayhawks down the road, Mizzou would love a win over this other longtime former conference mate. It won’t be easy. The Tigers were embarrassed in a four-touchdown loss last year to the eventual Big 12 champ.
Jeer: Memphis. Missouri’s St. Louis natives will particularly enjoy this trip to the Rams’ former home dome. But Memphis was 7-5 last year and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
--
Crystal ball
5-7: Missouri has settled into an uncomfortable pattern of middling seasons since its back-to-back SEC East titles in 2013 and ‘14. A 4-1 start looks attainable, but the rest of the schedule features no easy wins. Mizzou fans generally have modest expectations, but pressure could increase on Drinkwitz without a step forward.
--
Did you know?
Sam Horn, a redshirt freshman reserve quarterback, is also a pitcher for Mizzou’s baseball team. He pitched in two games last spring before getting injured.
--
Quotebook
“I would say, first, that we lost the Georgia game, and Georgia did not beat us. Like I said, it's up to us to be better and to finish.”
— defensive lineman Darius Robinson
--
2022 results
(6-7, 3-5 SEC)
Louisiana Tech;W, 52-24
at Kansas St.;L, 40-12
Abilene Christian;W, 34-17
at Auburn;(OT) L, 17-14
Georgia;L, 26-22
at Florida;L 24-17
Vanderbilt;W, 17-14
at South Carolina;W, 23-10
Kentucky;W, 21-17
at Tennessee; L, 66-24
New Mexico St.;W, 45-14
Arkansas;W, 29-27
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa)
vs. Wake Forest;L, 27-17
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; South Dakota
Sept. 9; Middle Tennessee
Sept. 16; Kansas St.
Sept. 23; vs. Memphis
Sept. 30; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 7; LSU
Oct. 14; at Kentucky
Oct. 21; South Carolina
Nov. 4; at Georgia
Nov. 11; Tennessee
Nov. 18; Florida
Nov. 25; at Arkansas
(Sept. 23 game in St. Louis.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.