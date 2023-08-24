Coach's corner
Head coach: Lane Kiffin
Record: 23-13 in 3 years at Ole Miss, 85-47 in 11 years overall
Age: 48
Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota
You don’t say: Ole Miss has five 700-yard games in its history. Three are under Kiffin.
Coordinators: John David Baker/Charlie Weis Jr. (co-offense), Pete Golding (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Home: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038 capacity, first game 1915)
All-time record: 665-545-35
Mascot: Tony the Landshark
Band: The Pride of the South
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 10 (7 offense, 3 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Bouncing back: Ole Miss was flying high after a 7-0 start to the 2022 season. And then the collapse came. Ole Miss finished the season by losing five of its last six games. Granted, the final stretch run came against the some of the best teams the conference had to offer, but the fact remains the Rebs still lost those games.
2. Golding the answer? Ole Miss usually has no trouble scoring points, but the Rebels haven’t been stopping many people either. Last season, the Rebels held only three opponents to less than 20 points, with two of those coming in the first two weeks. Offensively challenged Kentucky was the other. To help remedy that, Kiffin poached Golding from Alabama as his defensive coordinator. Alabama fans had a love/hate relationship with Golding, and it probably won’t be much different for him at Ole Miss.
3. Heavy load for Judkins? Quinshon Judkins had a tremendous freshman season for the Rebels, leading the SEC in carries (274), yards (1,567) and rushing TDs (16). Kiffin said many players improve in their second season, which could translate into even bigger numbers for the sophomore.
4. Crowded QB room: Jaxon Dart is the returning starter after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 TDs a year ago, but the Rebels picked up former All-Big 12 honoree Spencer Strider from Oklahoma State, who has 41 career starts. Kiffin also has former LSU signee Walker Howard on the roster.
--
Extra point
Rebels defensive end Cedric Johnson is the team’s leading sacker among current players with 13.5. He had four sacks last year despite playing only eight games due to injury.
--
Upset special
Cheer: LSU. The Tigers are one of the favorites to win the SEC West, but they’ll have a tough time trying to beat Ole Miss in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 30.
Jeer: Tulane. Ole Miss will need to be on top of its game in Week 2 when it hits the Big Easy to take on a good Tulane team.
--
Crystal ball
9-4: Expect the Rebels to improve by one win this season simply because this is a better team than the one last season that fell apart after a close loss to Alabama.
--
Did you know?
With Judkins leading the way, Ole Miss finished with the third-best average for rushing yards in FBS. The Rebels averaged 256.6 rushing yards per game in 2022.
--
Quotebook
“I've known Pete and people that worked with him a long time. He's ahead of the game, very intelligent and great recruiter, as well.”
— Kiffin on Golding
--
2022 results
(8-5, 4-4 SEC)
Troy; W, 28-10
Central Arkansas; W, 59-3
at Georgia Tech; W, 42-0
Tulsa; W, 35-27
Kentucky; W, 22-19
at Vanderbilt; W, 52-28
Auburn; W, 48-34
at LSU; L, 45-20
at Texas A&M; W, 31-28
Alabama; L, 30-24
at Arkansas; L, 42-27
Mississippi St.; L, 24-22
Texas Bowl (Houston)
vs. Texas Tech; L, 42-25
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; Mercer
Sept. 9; at Tulane
Sept. 16; Georgia Tech
Sept. 23; at Alabama
Sept. 30; LSU
Oct. 7; Arkansas
Oct. 21; at Auburn
Oct. 28; Vanderbilt
Nov. 4; Texas A&M
Nov. 11; at Georgia
Nov. 18; Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 23; at Mississippi St.
