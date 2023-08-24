Coach's corner
Head coach: Kane Wommack
Record: 15-10 in 2 years
Age: 36
Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
You don’t say: Wommack played football at Arkansas and was part of the 2006 SEC West championship team. After transferring to Southern Miss, he helped the Golden Eagles to three straight bowl games.
Coordinators: Major Applewhite (offense), Corey Batoon (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Mobile
Home: Hancock Whitney Stadium (24,450 capacity, first game 2020)
All-time record: 76-86
Mascot: SouthPaw
Band: Jaguar Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Breakthrough season: After flirting with a winning record in 2021, the Jags finally got it done in a big way in 2022, winning 10 games for the first time in program history. Now, the question is what can South Alabama do for an encore.
2. Troy bugaboo: Even though South Alabama had a 10-win campaign, rival Troy continues to be a thorn in the side of the Jaguars. Last season, the Trojans beat South Alabama 10-6 — the fifth straight time they have topped South Alabama. Is this the year the tide turns in favor of South Alabama?
3. No quarterback controversy: Wommack shouldn’t have any issue at quarterback with Carter Bradley coming off a record-setting season with the Jags. In his first season after transferring from Toledo, Bradley set school records for passing yards (3,326), completions (276) and touchdowns (28) in his first year at South Alabama. He ranked in the top 50 nationally in 11 different categories, including 22nd in passing touchdowns and 25th in passing yards.
4. Early tests: South Alabama’s schedule is a little tougher than last season when the Jags opened up with Nicholls, Central Michigan and UCLA. This season, South Alabama opens against at Tulane (12-2), Southeastern Louisiana (9-4) and Oklahoma State (7-6).
--
Extra point
The Jags have a 1-2 punch. Not only is Bradley back at quarterback, but star running back La’Damien Webb returns after rushing for a team-high 1.067 yards and 13 TDs. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Tulane. The experienced Jags make a quick statement to open the season.
Jeer: Troy. The Trojans seem to have the Jags’ number with five straight wins.
--
Crystal ball
9-4: The schedule is not easy with road games at Tulane, Oklahoma State, James Madison and Troy, so another 10-win season could hinge on a bowl game.
--
Did you know?
South Alabama was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt West Division behind Troy. James Madison was picked to win the East ahead of Appalachian State.
--
Quotebook
“We’ve got to come out hot — what a game to start out with against Tulane and all the success they had last year.”
— Bradley
--
2022 results
(10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt)
Nicholls; W, 48-7
at Central Michigan; W, 38-24
at UCLA; L, 32-31
Louisiana Tech; W, 38-24
at Louisiana-Lafayette; W, 20-17
Louisiana-Monroe; W, 41-34
Troy; L, 10-6
at Arkansas St.; W, 31-3
at Georgia Southern; W, 38-31
Texas State; W, 38-31
at Southern Miss; W, 27-20
Old Dominion; W, 27-20
New Orleans Bowl
vs. Western Kentucky; L, 44-23
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; at Tulane
Sept. 9; Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 16; at Oklahoma St.
Sept. 23; Central Michigan
Sept. 30; at James Madison
Oct. 7; at Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 17; Southern Miss
Oct. 28; Louisiana-Lafayette
Nov. 2; at Troy
Nov. 11; Arkansas St.
Nov. 18; Marshall
Nov. 25; at Texas St.
