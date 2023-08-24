Coach’s corner
Head coach: Josh Heupel
Record: 18-8 in 2 seasons at Tennessee, 46-16 in 5 years overall
Age: 45
Hometown: Aberdeen, South Dakota
You don’t say: Heupel is on the ballot for the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. The former Oklahoma quarterback was a consensus first-team All-American in 2000 and Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title.
Coordinators: Joey Halzle (offense), Tim Banks (defense)
Info booth
Location: Knoxville
Home: Neyland Stadium (101,915 capacity, first game 1921)
All-time record: 856-408-53
Mascot: Smokey
Band: Pride of the Southland Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2007
Returning starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Not your average Joe: The stage is set for Joe Milton to be the starting quarterback. He’s got just nine starts going into his sixth season, so it’s not like he’s green or anything. And at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with a strong arm, Milton will be hard to stop and could have a highlight-reel type season. “I'm just ready to show off my game,” Milton said. “It means a lot to me to show off to myself. I mean, nothing else matters.”
2. Believe the Heupel: The Vols turned the corner with Heupel at the helm in Year 2. Are the Vols contenders now? Georgia is still the top dog (or Dawg in this case) in the SEC East and Tennessee would have to make a giant leap to change that. Still, the passing game from year one to year two increased by almost 1,000 yards, and Tennessee had the No. 1 scoring offense in the SEC. The potential wrench in the system is a new starting quarterback and offensive coordinator.
3. Flawed Vols: While Tennessee’s offense was off the charts last year, the holes in the defense was glaring. The Vols’ pass defense ranked 127th in the country, allowing 290 yards per game. The good news is that wasn’t the worst in the SEC. Tennessee can thank Vanderbilt and Arkansas for being worse.
4. Rocky bottom: It’s been a tough stretch for Tennessee since 2007, the year of the team’s last SEC title game appearance. The Vols were 6-2 in the league that year and have just three winning records in the SEC since. That includes last year’s 6-2 mark. Tennessee has been in the cellar of the SEC East three times (2011, 2017, 2018), and runner-up just twice (2022, 2016) in that span.
Extra point
There’s been some unique names in the SEC. Alabama has Kool-Aid McKinstry. Arkansas had Bumper Pool and South Carolina had Hot Rod Fitten. Add Squirrel White to the list. A Tennessee receiver, White (full name Marquarius Malik White) was given the moniker by his great grandmother. She started calling him “Squirrel” as an infant after seeing one in her garden while she held White.
Upset special
Cheer: South Carolina. Remember last year when the Gamecocks scored 63 points against Tennessee? The Vols would rather you didn’t. Nothing salves the sting of a bad game like payback. Expect the Vols to exact some of that on South Carolina.
Jeer: Georgia. The Bulldog express keeps on chugging along. Georgia’s won 11 of the last 13 against Tennessee, including six straight. Do we hear seven?
Crystal ball
9-3: There’s a lot for the Vols to feel good about. The offense should take care of itself, but the defense has to be a point of emphasis. If that’s not fixed it could be a step backwards for Heupel and company.
Did you know?
Tennessee travels to “The Swamp” to play Florida. The Vols haven’t won in Gainesville since 2003. In fact, Tennessee has beaten the Gators just twice since 2004.
Quotebook
“I'm not sure that there's a better time to be a Vol.”
— Heupel
2022 results
(11-2, 6-2 SEC)
Ball State; W, 59-10
at Pittsburgh; (OT) W, 34-27
Akron; W, 63-6
Florida; W, 38-33
at LSU; W 40-13
Alabama; W, 52-49
UT Martin; W, 65-24
Kentucky; W, 44-6
at Georgia; L, 27-13
Missouri; W, 66-24
at South Carolina; L 63-38
at Vanderbilt; W, 56-0
Orange Bowl (Miami)
vs. Clemson; W, 31-14
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; vs. Virginia
Sept. 9; Austin Peay
Sept. 16; at Florida
Sept. 23; UTSA
Sept. 30; South Carolina
Oct. 14; Texas A&M
Oct. 21; at Alabama
Oct. 28; at Kentucky
Nov. 4; UConn
Nov. 11; at Missouri
Nov. 18; at Georgia
Nov. 25; Vanderbilt
(Sept. 2 game in Nashville.)
