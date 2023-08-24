--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jimbo Fisher
Record: 23-19 in 5 years at A&M, 71-35 in 13 years overall
Age: 57
Hometown: Clarksburg, West Virginia
You don’t say: Fisher will be owed $76.8 million if he is fired at the end of this season.
Coordinators: Bobby Petrino (offense), DJ Durkin (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: College Station, Texas
Home: Kyle Field (102,733 capacity, first game 1905)
All-time record: 771-498-48
Mascot: Reveille
Band: The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band
Last conference title game appearance: 1998 (Big 12)
Returning starters: 13 (5 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Change of plans: Jimbo Fisher has called plays his entire time as a head coach and, obviously, as an offensive coordinator before that. Not anymore. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino — yes, that Bobby Petrino — has those duties now. Such change happens when your offense struggles so mightily. The Aggies averaged 22.8 points last year to rank a tawdry 101st in the nation. “One thing I'll definitely say is coach Petrino has come in and sparked the energy, sparked some light in us, opened up the playbook a little bit more,” receiver Anaias Smith said. “Not going to speak too much on scheme-wise, but it's very exciting.”
2. Back for more: Smith returns after missing most of last year with an injury. Smith was an impact player the previous two years with a combined 90 catches for 1,073 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s back for a fifth season as a graduate student and has played 38 career games, starting 23.
3. Rush to judgment: The offense’s scoring ineptitude may draw the most attention, but the defense also had its issues. Though A&M led the SEC in pass defense, the Aggies were the worst at stopping the run. Teams trampled them to the average of 208.8 yards per game. Ouch. At least there were eight teams worse nationwide. When you give up 4.8 yards per rush attempt, maybe teams don’t need to pass so much.
4. Close shave: A&M’s 2022, so disappointing, was almost something else. The Aggies suffered five losses by six points or less.
--
Extra point
The Aggies are trying to avoid a second straight losing season, a feat last reached in 2008-09. Before that, A&M’s last back-to-back losing years were six straight 1968-73, a streak started by Gene Stallings.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Arkansas. How much have these programs flipped recently? A&M has won 10 of the last 11 in the series, including last year.
Jeer: Miami. An early-season trip to the beach may leave the Aggies with sand in their eyes.
--
Crystal ball
7-5: The Aggies might still fork over the required amount and introduce a new head coach in early December.
--
Did you know?
Petrino is in his 39th season as a coach, either at the college or professional level. Texas A&M is his 18th stop.
--
Quotebook
"As I say, some of your problems a year ago can be your strengths this year, but, again, those have to translate onto the field and the things that go on. I like the dynamic of where we are, and I think this is a team with a chip on its shoulder. I think it's a team that has something to prove."
— Fisher
--
2022 results
(5-7, 2-6 SEC)
Sam Houston St.; W, 31-10
Appalachian St.; L, 17-14
Miami (Fla.); W, 17-9
vs. Arkansas; W, 23-21
at Mississippi St.; L, 42-24
at Alabama; L, 24-20
at South Carolina; L, 30-24
Ole Miss; L, 31-28
Florida; L, 41-24
at Auburn; L, 41-24
UMass; W, 20-3
LSU; W, 38-23
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; New Mexico
Sept. 9; at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 16; Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 23; Auburn
Sept. 30; vs. Arkansas
Oct. 7; Alabama
Oct. 14; at Tennessee
Oct. 28; South Carolina
Nov. 4; at Ole Miss
Nov. 11; Mississippi St.
Nov. 18; Abilene Christian
Nov. 25; at LSU
(Sept. 30 game in Arlington, Texas)
