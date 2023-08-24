--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jon Sumrall
Record: 12-2 in 1 year
Age: 41
Hometown: Huntsville
You don’t say: Last year’s 12 wins were the most for a first-year coach in school history. The previous best was Charlie Bradshaw’s 8-1-1 record in 1976, seven coaching changes earlier.
Coordinators: Joe Craddock (offense), Greg Gasparato (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Troy
Home: Veterans Memorial Stadium (30,000 capacity, first game 1950)
All-time record: 565-427-29
Mascot: T-Roy
Band: Sound of the South
Last conference title game appearance: 2022
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Gore Vidal: Junior running back Kimani Vidal will try to be the second player in school history with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Vidal posted 1,132 yards on 231 yards with 10 touchdowns last year. His yards rank sixth in school history. DeWhitt Betterson reached 1,000 in both 2003 and ’04. Vidal can also chase Betterson on the career rushing list. He needs 1,102 to match Betterson’s career 3,441-yard mark.
2. Do the Carlton: Carlton Martial, after a record-setting career that seemingly lasted an eon, is part of Troy’s defense no more. The former walk-on set an NCAA FBS career record with 577 tackles (in 59 games). Without Martial, the Trojans have a need, but also candidates. Troy had three players on the preseason All-Sun Belt first-team defense: linemen TJ Jackson and Richard Jibunor and defensive back Reddy Stewart.
3. Top gun Gunnar: What, no quarterback saga this year? Troy, believe it or not, already is settled at quarterback. Gunnar Watson completed 62% of his passes for 2,800 yards, though he had a troubling touchdown-to-interception ratio. Improving 14 TDs vs. 12 picks has to be an emphasis. With Watson, Troy ends a three-year streak where it decided — or at least publicly decided — its quarterback during preseason camp.
4. Oh, snap: Troy will have a new center after two-year starter Jake Andrews graduated. The entire left side of Troy’s line has also departed.
--
Extra point
Boosted by the first capacity crowd since its stadium expanded in 2003, Troy set a record for home attendance last year averaging 25,661 per game. The high was 31,010 to see Army. Listed capacity is 30,000.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Kansas State. That game may be the only time Troy is an underdog.
Jeer: Army. The Trojans skirted past the Black Knights last year. This time, they’ll play in scenic and historic West Point.
--
Crystal ball
11-3: While Troy is the Sun Belt West favorite, James Madison is the top choice in the East. The teams are already going to play once. How about twice? A Sun Belt championship rematch looms.
--
Did you know?
DeMarcus Ware, Pro Football Hall of Famer Class of 2023, is the first to reach Canton from the Sun Belt Conference. The former Trojans star was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2005. Troy will celebrate DeMarcus Ware Day at its season opener.
--
Quotebook
“I’m excited about the direction of our program. … I like our mixture of experience and youth. We have more unknowns and are less proven than last year’s roster.”
— Sumrall
--
2022 results
(12-2, 7-1 Sun Belt)
at Ole Miss; L, 28-10
Alabama A&M; W, 38-17
at Appalachian St.; L, 32-28
Marshall; W, 16-7
at Western Kentucky; W, 34-27
Southern Miss; W, 27-10
Texas State; W, 17-14
at South Alabama; W, 10-6
at Louisiana-Lafayette; W, 23-17
Army; W, 10-9
Louisiana-Monroe; W, 34-16
at Arkansas St.; W, 48-19
Coastal Carolina; W, 45-26
Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
vs. Texas-San Antonio; W, 18-12
--
2023 schedule
Sept. 2; Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 9; at Kansas St.
Sept. 16; James Madison
Sept. 23; Western Kentucky
Sept. 30; at Georgia St.
Oct. 7; Arkansas St.
Oct. 14; at Army
Oct. 28; at Texas State
Nov. 2; South Alabama
Nov. 11; at Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 18; Louisiana-Lafayette
Nov. 25; at Southern Miss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.