Coach’s corner
Head coach: Trent Dilfer
Record: First year
Age: 51
Hometown: Santa Cruz, California
You don’t say: Dilfer leaps from the high school ranks. He coached Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy to a 13-0, state-championship season last year.
Coordinators: Alex Mortensen (offense), Sione Ta’ufo’ou (defense)
Info booth
Location: Birmingham
Home: Protective Stadium (47,100 capacity, first game 2021)
All-time record: 169-179-2
Mascot: Blaze
Band: Marching Blazers
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 6 (2 offense, 4 defense)
Four-down territory
1. New coach: UAB’s season of change starts at the top with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer in his first year. And not just his first as a college head coach, but his first as a college coach, period. Dilfer, most recently the head coach at a Tennessee high school, was hired just after UAB’s regular-season finale last year. Dilfer played in 14 NFL seasons with five teams. He was Baltimore’s starting quarterback for Super Bowl XXXV, a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in January 2001.
2. New conference: Head coach isn’t UAB’s only change. Hello, American Athletic Conference. The Blazers were previously part of Conference USA but join the American this season. UAB had played in CUSA since 1999, with the exception of the two years the school disbanded its program (2015-16). The Blazers aren’t along making the jump. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio were also part of CUSA.
3. New running back: UAB’s biggest star has also departed. Running back DeWayne McBride, who racked up 1,713 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns and was the nation’s leader last year, is gone. Jermaine Brown Jr., a fifth-year senior, is on deck. Brown has almost 2,300 career yards and ran for 948 with eight TDs last year.
4. New quarterback: Jacob Zeno is a former Baylor transfer who started two games last year when Dylan Hopkins was hurt. Hopkins, who completed 63% of his passes for 1,913 yards, is gone.
Extra point
UAB running back Isaiah Jacobs may remind state fans of his older brother. Josh Jacobs played at Alabama and is now in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Upset special
Cheer: Florida Atlantic. The Owls beat the Blazers 24-17 last year but have to make the trek to Birmingham this time.
Jeer: North Texas. The Blazers could be longingly looking to the end of the season when the Mean Green comes to town.
Crystal ball
6-7: Dilfer’s high school experience may be relevant this year with the Blazers, who feature so many newcomers. Maybe it ends with a bowl game.
Did you know?
UAB has recorded six straight winning seasons and has gone to a bowl game five of those years. The Blazers missed a bowl in 2020 when they went just 6-3.
Quotebook
"We have incredibly high standards. I have never shied away from that. I'm sure every other team can say the same thing. Talk is cheap. Doing it is hard. I believe in dreaming big. I have high standards. It is the daily grind that is ultimately how you accomplish that."
— Dilfer
2022 results
(7-6, 4-4 Conference USA)
Alabama A&M; W, 59-0
at Liberty; L, 21-14
Georgia Southern; W, 35-21
at Rice; L, 28-24
Middle Tennessee; W, 41-14
Charlotte; W, 34-20
at Western Kentucky; L, 20-17
at Florida Atlantic; L, 24-17
Texas-San Antonio; (2OT) L, 44-38
North Texas; W, 41-21
at LSU; L, 41-10
at Louisiana Tech; W, 37-27
Bahamas Bowl (Nassau, Bahamas)
vs. Miami (Ohio); W, 24-20
2023 schedule
Aug. 31; North Carolina A&T
Sept. 9; at Georgia Southern
Sept. 16; Louisiana-Lafayette
Sept. 23; at Georgia
Sept. 30; at Tulane
Oct. 7; South Florida
Oct. 14; at Texas-San Antonio
Oct. 21; Memphis
Nov. 4; Florida Atlantic
Nov. 11; at Navy
Nov. 18; Temple
Nov. 25; at North Texas
