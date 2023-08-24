Coach's corner
Head coach: Clark Lea
Record: 7-17 in 2 years
Age: 40
Hometown: Nashville
You don’t say: Lea was a walk-on fullback at Vanderbilt before earning a scholarship. He earned both his undergraduate (2004) and graduate (2007) degrees from Vanderbilt in political science.
Coordinators: Joey Lynch (offense), Nick Howell (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Nashville
Home: Vanderbilt Stadium (40,350 capacity normally, but 28,500 in 2023 due to construction, first game 1981)
All-time record: 616-655-50
Mascot: Mr. Commodore
Band: The Spirit of Gold
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Fresh legs: The offense lost the core of its run game with Ray Davis and Mike Wright transferring. That’s 1,559 rushing yards walking out the door. The vacancy at running back could be filled by freshman Sedrick Alexander or redshirt freshman Chase Gillespie. Whoever it is, there won’t be much experience in the backfield.
2. What defense? Four times last season the Commodores gave up 50 or more points. Obviously, all were in a losing effort. Vandy was the worst defense in the SEC last year, allowing 460 yards, 36 points per game and a whopping 56 touchdowns.
3. Spreading his wings: AJ Swann is the starter at quarterback with Mike Wright bolting for Mississippi State. In six starts, Swann passed for 1,274 yards as a freshman with 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions in 198 attempts.
4. Doesn’t happen often: When it comes to individual honors, Vandy is usually on the outside looking in. Long snapper Wesley Schelling was a first-team All-American last season, the Commodores’ first since Zach Cunningham in 2016. That gives Vandy three All-Americans this century (Jordan Matthews in 2013).
--
Extra point
Vanderbilt has cracked the top 25 rankings just 14 times and finished the season ranked three times. The highest Vandy ranking was No. 7 in 1937 and the best finish was No. 12 in 1948.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Florida. The last time Vandy won back-to-back games against the Gators (1952, 1955) some guy named Oppenheimer was being accused of associating with Communists. If Vandy beats Florida this season, does that mean the end of the world is nigh?
Jeer: Hawai’i. The Commodores have a good chance at a win here, but what’s the point of playing the Rainbow Warriors unless it’s in Honolulu?
--
Crystal ball
4-8: It’s not every season you mention progress and Vanderbilt in the same sentence, but Vandy is a program on the rise under Lea. At the same time, there is reality standing in the way. The Commodores aren’t going to challenge for the division, and there is always the possibility of going backwards. Don’t fret Vandy fans, baseball season will be here soon.
--
Did you know?
In 119 seasons of Vanderbilt football, the Commodores have played in just nine bowl games (4-4-1 record), including six since 2008. The last bowl for Vandy was a Texas Bowl loss in 2018.
--
Quotebook
“We're playing the long game at Vanderbilt, and rather than have our program blowing in the wind, moved by the latest trends in the broader landscape of college football, we've chosen to set our foundation in deep and solid ground, and we're committed to seeing our mission through.”
— Lea
--
2022 results
(5-7, 2-6 SEC)
at Hawai’i; W, 63-10
Elon; W, 42-31
Wake Forest; L, 45-25
at Northern Illinois; W, 38-28
at Alabama; L, 55-3
Ole Miss; L, 52-28
at Georgia; L, 55-0
at Missouri; L, 17-14
South Carolina; L, 38-27
at Kentucky; W, 24-21
Florida; W, 31-24
Tennessee; L, 56-0
--
2023 schedule
Aug. 26; Hawai’i
Sept. 2; Alabama A&M
Sept. 9; at Wake Forest
Sept. 16; at UNLV
Sept. 23; Kentucky
Sept. 30; Missouri
Oct. 7; at Florida
Oct. 14; Georgia
Oct. 28; at Ole Miss
Nov. 4; Auburn
Nov. 11; at South Carolina
Nov. 25; at Tennessee
